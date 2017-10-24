The Sun News
Home / National / 300 IDPs return to Bayelsa community

300 IDPs return to Bayelsa community

— 24th October 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

About 300 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Peremabiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area Bayelsa State have returned to their homes 22 months after they were forced out of the community in the wake of crisis that engulfed the community during the 2015 Bayelsa State governorship elections.

The 300 had fled the community after the traditional ruler, King Progress Neverdie, was attacked by suspected hoodlums during the governorship election and they were kept at camp created by the State government at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex.

According to investigations, the state government gave its nod for the people to return to the community after the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba, made all the necessary security arrangements including reopening the Police Division in the area to beef up security.

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Mr Nigeria Kia, who expressed satisfaction for their return to the community commended Dickson and Amba for creating the enabling environment that made it possible for the people to return to their communities.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matter, Mr Sparrow Jack, said since 2015, the government of Bayelsa had been responsible for their feeding and accommodation of the people while in the camp.

“In our days, Peremabiri was known for rice planting, today, I am happy that it will be exporting it in large quantity. Everyone is happy to go back to their ancestral community after a long time,” he said.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson in a statement released noted that their safe return signalled the dawn of peace to the once troubled community.

He commended security agents for restoring the peace of the community and charged them to maintain it while also calling on leaders and members of Peremabiri to work towards building a strong bond of unity, tolerance and love.

