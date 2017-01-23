30 ex-senior police officers sue Buhari, Attorney-General over ‘influenced’ retirement

Thirty senior police officers who retired in 2016 have challenged their retirement at the National Industrial Court, Abuja, insisting the force was “influenced” to retire them.

The officers sought the powers of the court to interpret certain parts of the constitution binding on the Police Service Commission and its retirement processes.

The officers sued the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney-General, and the Inspector-General of Police for what they call an “influenced” retirement.

Also joined as co-defendants in the suit are the Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, while in an acting capacity allegedly wrote to the Presidency to retire 30 senior officers.

It was also alleged that the officers, who were from the rank of Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of police, were eventually retired at the instance of the IGP.

Counsel to the officers, Mr J. U. Pius, told the court that all defendants in the suit were duly served notices on August 16, 2016, to appear in court Monday, January 23, but have failed to do so.

He prayed the court for an adjourned date to hear the substantive matter.

However, the court’s records showed that only one defendant, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was served notice.

The judge, Justice Rakiya Haastrup, adjourned the case till Feb. 22 for further mention.

She ordered that notices be duly served on all five defendants in the suit before the adjourned date.

(Source: NAN)