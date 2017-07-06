The Sun News
Home / Cover / BREAKING: Osinbanjo’s brother, Keyamo, 28 others are new SANs

BREAKING: Osinbanjo’s brother, Keyamo, 28 others are new SANs

— 6th July 2017

 

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former Ogun State Attorney General and elder brother to Acting President Yemi Osinbanjo, Akinlolu Osinbanjo and Festus Keyamo were among the 30 successful lawyers conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) Thursday.

Also on the list announced by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hadizatu Mustapha yesterday were former Legal Adviser to the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olusola Oke and the Director General of the Nigerian Institute for Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Prof. Adedeji Adekunle who was among the four members from the academia in the new rank.

Of the 156 lawyers that applied, 72 were shortlisted and only 30 were approved by the NJC.

Details later

 

 

 

