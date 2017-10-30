30 injured in Enugu auto crash

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

No fewer than 30 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries, on Monday, in auto crash involving a commuter Hiace vehicle and a 18-seater bus along the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway near the boundary between Ebonyi and Enugu States.

According to an eyewitness account, the accident occurred when the driver of the 18-seater bus, travelling from Abakaliki to Enugu, attempted to avoid a

police checkpoint and collided on the Commuter Hiace bus returning from

Enugu.

Daily Sun gathered that the police officers at the checkpoint often allegedly harassed and extorted motorists plying the road on daily basis.

A Catholic priest serving in the Diocese of Buya in Cameroon, Rev. Fr Stephen Nnorom, who was among those that rescued the victims and conveyed them to an undisclosed motorists in Enugu, described the accident as ‘avoidable and pathetic’.

This was even as he regretted the attitude of some road users and sympathizers who refused to volunteer their vehicles to evacuate the victims to hospitals.

Two other eyewitnesses, Mr. Chinonso Okeke and Mr. Ifeanyi Igwe, blamed the police at the checkpoint for the accident and explained that it would have been prevented if the two drivers were patient.

In an interview, a Federal Road Safety Corps operative, Macks Nnaji, who assisted in rescuing the victims, said though the accident was caused as a result of the road block, he, however, cautioned motorists to always apply caution in the ember months.

He appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to ensure that the ban on all road blocks was implemented nationwide, especially in the South East region.