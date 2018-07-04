The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2018 - 30 convicted, 400 others facing trial for violating anti-grazing laws – Ortom
4th July 2018 - NNPC to raise capital from stock market to fund new projects
4th July 2018 - Nigeria playing huge leadership role in OPEC – Barkindo
4th July 2018 - Ekiti Guber: FCT High Court clears Fayemi for governorship poll
4th July 2018 - Umahi’s unnecessary fuss about street name
4th July 2018 - ESTHER EDET 07035120125
3rd July 2018 - President Macron coming to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela– Femi Kuti
3rd July 2018 - World Cup 2018 : Sweden beats Switzerland, moves on at World Cup
3rd July 2018 - Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini shine in stunning comeback win over Japan
3rd July 2018 - Manchester United have found their Didier Drogba
Home / Cover / National / 30 convicted, 400 others facing trial for violating anti-grazing laws – Ortom
ORTOM - GRAZING LAW - TRIAL

30 convicted, 400 others facing trial for violating anti-grazing laws – Ortom

— 4th July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that about 30 persons have been convicted, while 400 are standing trial for violating the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Law.

Governor Ortom made the disclosure yesterday, when he received in audience, the Assistant Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil

Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Charge of Zone H, Mr. Lugard Osemwegie, at Benue People’s House, Makurdi.

The governor noted that the synergy and co-operation of the state government with security agencies has boosted the enforcement of the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law and ensured the state is not overrun by herdsmen militia.

Ortom maintained that

the law, which was promulgated to end frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers, will be fully implemented no matter the level of opposition against it by the herdsmen.

The governor described NSCDC personnel as dedicated patriots who have worked hard to ensure the security of life and property in the state, even as he promised to assist the families of security personnel who have paid the supreme price in the course of trying to maintain peace in the state, as a token of appreciation for their services.

Responding, Osemwegie applauded Governor Ortom for his steadfastness and firmness in enacting and enforcing the anti open grazing law.

He said the governor’s handling of the security challenges is leading to restoration of normalcy and requested assistance to secure a suitable accommodation that would contain an armory as well as vehicles.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ORTOM - GRAZING LAW - TRIAL

30 convicted, 400 others facing trial for violating anti-grazing laws – Ortom

— 4th July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that about 30 persons have been convicted, while 400 are standing trial for violating the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Law. Governor Ortom made the disclosure yesterday, when he received in audience, the Assistant Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)…

  • NOG 2018 - CAPITAL MARKET

    NNPC to raise capital from stock market to fund new projects

    — 4th July 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed plans to raise fresh funds from the nation’s capital market to fund some new oil and gas projects. Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, stated this in his keynote address at the Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference 2018, which entered its second day…

  • OPEC - BARKINDO

    Nigeria playing huge leadership role in OPEC – Barkindo

    — 4th July 2018

    The Secretary General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr. Mohammed Barkindo, says Nigeria has assumed a strong, proactive role in the oil industry globally. Barkindo said this while delivering a keynote address at the 17th edition of the annual Nigeria Oil and Gas Strategic Conference and International Exhibition in Abuja on Tuesday. “We can…

  • GOVERNORSHIP POLL

    Ekiti Guber: FCT High Court clears Fayemi for governorship poll

    — 4th July 2018

    Quashes Ekiti State Commission of inquiry White Paper Chukwudi Nweje A Federal High Court, sitting in Bwari, yesterday cleared the way for the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to contest in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State. The court also quashed the report and White Paper of the Ekiti State…

  • IGBO

    Killings: Igbo group issues quit notice to Fulani herdsmen

    — 3rd July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu No longer comfortable with the numerous killings in various parts of the country, Igbo pressure group, Voice from the East (VEAST) has given the Fulani herdsmen in the South East as well as Anioma, in Delta State, and Ikwere in Rivers State, up till August 31, 2018 to vacate their land and…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share