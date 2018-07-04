30 convicted, 400 others facing trial for violating anti-grazing laws – Ortom

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that about 30 persons have been convicted, while 400 are standing trial for violating the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Law. Governor Ortom made the disclosure yesterday, when he received in audience, the Assistant Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil

Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Charge of Zone H, Mr. Lugard Osemwegie, at Benue People’s House, Makurdi. The governor noted that the synergy and co-operation of the state government with security agencies has boosted the enforcement of the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law and ensured the state is not overrun by herdsmen militia. Ortom maintained that

the law, which was promulgated to end frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers, will be fully implemented no matter the level of opposition against it by the herdsmen. The governor described NSCDC personnel as dedicated patriots who have worked hard to ensure the security of life and property in the state, even as he promised to assist the families of security personnel who have paid the supreme price in the course of trying to maintain peace in the state, as a token of appreciation for their services.