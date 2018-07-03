The Sun News
RANCHES

30 convicted, 400 others facing trials for violating ranches law – Ortom

— 3rd July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has disclosed that about 30 persons had been convicted while 400 were standing trial for violating the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches law. 

Governor Ortom made the disclosure, on Tuesday, when he received in audience, the Assistant Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) in Charge of Zone H, Mr. Lugard Osemwegie at Benue People’s House, Makurdi.

The governor noted that the synergy and cooperation of the state government with the security agencies has boosted the enforcement of the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law and ensured that the state was not overrun by herdsmen militia.

Governor Ortom maintained that the law, which was promulgated to end frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers, would be fully implemented no matter the level of opposition against it by the herdsmen.

The governor described NSCDC personnel as dedicated and patriotic who have worked hard to ensure the security of lives and property in the state even as he promised to assist the families of security personnel who have paid the supreme price in the course of trying to maintain peace in the state as a token of appreciation for their services.

Responding, Osemwegie applauded Governor Ortom for his steadfastness and firmness in enacting and enforcing the anti-open grazing law.

He stated that the governor’s handling of the security challenges was leading to restoration of normalcy and requested assistance to secure a suitable accommodation that could contain a armory as well as vehicles.

