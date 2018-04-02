The Sun News
Latest
2nd April 2018 - 30 al-Shabab fighters killed in Somalia attack
2nd April 2018 - JUST IN: Military kills 12 Boko Haram in Maiduguri
2nd April 2018 - Easter: Northern CAN canvasses prayer for Leah Sharibu’s release
2nd April 2018 - No going back on anti-grazing law –Ishaku
2nd April 2018 - Easter message, Pope urges ‘end to Syria carnage’
2nd April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Why I’m contesting again –Fayemi
2nd April 2018 - PDP’s resurrection in Niger state, the battle for 2019
2nd April 2018 - ACFTA: Big blunder or cautious step?
2nd April 2018 - We need technology to halt cow invasion in airports –Dunoma, FAAN boss
2nd April 2018 - Integrated rice-duck farming’ll boost Nigeria’s food security
Home / World News / 30 al-Shabab fighters killed in Somalia attack

30 al-Shabab fighters killed in Somalia attack

— 2nd April 2018

Aljazeera

African Union troops in Somalia killed at least 30 al-Shabab fighters as they repulsed an attack by the armed group on their base, the AU mission said.

Heavily armed al-Shabab fighters attacked the base belonging to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) early on Sunday, blowing up two vehicles and engaging the African troops in a gun battle that lasted several hours.

“The militants were dealt a heavy blow, with at least 30 of them put out of action, following intense fighting,” AMISOM said in a statement, on Monday.

“Eight vehicles which ferried the terrorists, including two Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices were Destroyed and an assortment of weapons recovered,” the statement said.

AMISOM said it lost four soldiers in the attack and six others were wounded.

Contradicting the AMISOM claims, al-Shabab’s military operations spokesperson Abdiaziz Abu Mus’ab told Al Jazeera on Sunday that the group lost only 14 fighters and killed dozens of African Union soldiers.

“The Mujahideen fighters entered the crusaders’ base and killed at least 59 of them. Our fighters also attacked five other bases,” Mus’ab said.

Also on Sunday, three air strikes targeted areas in south and central Somalia under the control of the al-Qaeda linked group.

In Elbur an air strike targeted a vehicle carrying five people including a mother and a child, according to residents. In another strike near the port city of Kismayo a vehicle was targeted leaving at least three people dead, all civilians according to a local member of parliament.

No one has taken responsibility for the air strikes but they come days after the White House granted its military broader authority to carry out strikes in Somalia against al-Shabab fighters.

“The additional support provided by this authority will help deny al-Shabaab safe havens from which it could attack US citizens or US interests in the region,” Pentagon spokesperson Captain Jeff Davis said in a statement on Friday.

Two US defence officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to Reuters news agency, said parts of Somalia had been declared an “area of active hostilities” for at least 180 days by the White House on Wednesday. The capital of Mogadishu was not included.

Since President Donald Trump came to office in January 2017, 38 US air strikes have taken place in Somalia killing 13 civilians, according to the The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ).

In Obama’s last year in office, the US carried out 15 air strikes in Somalia killing five civilians, according to TBIJ.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Military kills 12 Boko Haram in Maiduguri

— 2nd April 2018

Olanrewaju Timothy, Maiduguri Over 12 people were killed, in an Easter Sunday attack, on Maiduguri, by Boko Haram terrorists. Members of the terrorist group had attempted to enter Maiduguri through a small community at the back of Giwa Barracks within the metropolis, two security sources said. The insurgents were met with stiff resistance by military…

  • Easter: Northern CAN canvasses prayer for Leah Sharibu’s release

    — 2nd April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged Nigerians to use the Easter period to pray fervently for the release of Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl who was abducted by Boko Haram, along with other schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19. Although other…

  • No going back on anti-grazing law –Ishaku

    — 2nd April 2018

    • To set up 3 pilot ranches Magnus Eze, Abuja Taraba State Government has said it will not chicken out on implementing the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law recently enacted in the state. Governor Darius Ishaku, who stated this, at the weekend, said delayed implementation of the law was to ensure that people…

  • Easter Fayemi

    Ekiti guber: Why I’m contesting again –Fayemi

    — 2nd April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said the pangs of poverty, frustrations and misery of Ekiti people, order than his personal ambition, are some of the reasons he is contesting the July 14 governorship poll. Fayemi, who is the minister of Steel and Solid Minerals Development, spoke with newsmen…

  • PDP’s resurrection in Niger state, the battle for 2019

    — 2nd April 2018

    John Adams, Minna If the recent “unity rally” by the Niger State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is anything to go by, then, it appears the party that was bedevilled with a number of crisis after the 2015 general elections may have overcome its challenges ahead 2019. The party in the last two months has had…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share