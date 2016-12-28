The Sun News
3 undergraduates emerge winners of Igbo essay competition

3 undergraduates emerge winners of Igbo essay competition

28th December 2016

By Fred Ezeh

Three undergraduates, two male and a female, have emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Igbo essay scholarship competition organised and sponsored by Invictus Group.

The winners, Nwachukwu Ikechukwu Stephen (1st position) from University of Ibadan; Okoye Amarachi Maryann (2nd Position) and Okonkwo Joel Izuchukwu (3rd position) both from Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra state, were said to have been selected from over 600 entries.

Founder of Invictus Group, Mr. Obinwanne Okeke, who presented the scholarship award certificate to the winners in Abuja, congratulated them for their success in the highly contested Igbo essay competition.

He thus challenged them to remain ambassadors of Igbo language, and not only speak the language regularly but ensure that people around them immerse themselves in Igbo language and culture.

Daily Sun however learnt that the winners of the essay competition successfully reviewed a number of books written in other language and translated same to Igbo language with little or no error.

Meanwhile Obinwanne in his remarks said, “The screening exercise passed through a rigorous and transparent process. Interestingly, over 600 entries was received and reviewed by panel of five Professors and other lgbo language teachers, who thoroughly and carefully studied and analyze all the entries and made their choice of winners.”

He added that winning the essay competition has automatically qualify them as winners of the first Invictus Foundation Education Scholarship, which will carter for their financial needs throughout their University years.

Obinwanne had earlier explained that the dream behind the essay competition was to test the competence and fluency of the younger generation, as regards the knowledge of their mother tongue (Igbo) and also part of his effort to salvage the language from extinguish.

He added that the competition was also a demonstration of the importance the Group attach to educational development in Nigeria, as evident in the previous philanthropic contributions of over 100, 000 children books procured from Australia and distributed to children in different villages in sub-saharan African countries.

Meanwhile, Joel Izuchukwu, who spoke on behalf of other recipients, expressed gratitude to the founder of the Group for taking such bold step to promote education particularly in Igbo language.

He was particularly grateful for sponsorship of their higher education, which was part of the benefit of winning the essay competition, describing it as the best legacy they can get from anyone.

He promised to uphold the dreams and aspirations of the Group by promoting Igbo language and culture particularly among younger generation.

