– The Sun News
Latest
16th August 2018 - Niger PDP dares Assembly over defected APC lawmaker’s seat
16th August 2018 - 3 Ugandan lawmakers charged with treason over stoning of president’s convoy
16th August 2018 - FG launches demographic, health survey
16th August 2018 - BREAKING: ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Frankiln is dead
16th August 2018 - CVR: Residents laud Okowa for declaring work-free days
16th August 2018 - Ondo holds LG polls Dec. 1
16th August 2018 - ASUU asks Ajimobi, Aregbesola to resign over unpaid salaries arrears to LAUTECH staff ‎
16th August 2018 - DSS appoints Afunanya new spokesperson
16th August 2018 - Bayelsa govt. tasks women on Safe motherhood initiative
16th August 2018 - US votes $12.5m for food security in Nigeria
Home / National / 3 Ugandan lawmakers charged with treason over stoning of president’s convoy

3 Ugandan lawmakers charged with treason over stoning of president’s convoy

— 16th August 2018
NAN
Three Ugandan lawmakers, who are critics of President Yoweri Museveni, were charged with treason for their alleged role in the stoning of Museveni’s convoy, a charge sheet from a Magistrates’ Court in Gulu showed on Thursday.

According to the charge sheet, the accused “with intent to do harm to the person of the president … unlawfully aimed and threw stones thereby hitting and smashing the rear windscreen of the presidential car.”

Dozens of others were also charged.

Supporters of independent candidate Kasiano Wadri obstructed and attacked Museveni’s convoy in the northern town of Arua late on Monday and one vehicle bearing the presidential coat of arms had its rear windscreen shattered, police spokesman Emirian Kayima said.

“Security officers intervened to contain the situation and they indeed halted it from further escalation by use teargas and shooting,” Kayima told a news conference, adding that scores of suspects had been arrested.

READ ALSO http://sunnewsonline.com/dss-appoints-afunanya-new-spokesperson/

Those arrested included Robert Kyagulanyi, an independent lawmaker and musician who has gained popularity since he joined parliament last year through scathing criticism of Museveni’s government, sometimes expressed through music.

Government officials see his appeal, especially to young people, as a threat to Museveni, whose popularity has suffered due to what some voters say are deteriorating public services, corruption and rights abuses.

Parliament last year removed an age limit from the constitution that would have barred Museveni from seeking re-election in 2021.

Late on Monday, Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine, said police shot at his vehicle and killed his driver during campaigning for a parliamentary by-election due to be held on Wednesday in Arua.

Kayima said he was unsure who killed the driver.

Kayima said two journalists had also been arrested during the incident and released on police bond.

Share

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP

Niger PDP dares Assembly over defected APC lawmaker’s seat

— 16th August 2018

John Adams, Minna The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Niger State, has given the state’s House of Assembly two weeks within which to reverse its decision declaring the seat of the  member representing Tafa constituency Alhaji Danladi Iyah vacant or face legal action. The party said, in a statement, in Minna, on Thursday, and signed…

  • 3 Ugandan lawmakers charged with treason over stoning of president’s convoy

    — 16th August 2018

    NAN Three Ugandan lawmakers, who are critics of President Yoweri Museveni, were charged with treason for their alleged role in the stoning of Museveni’s convoy, a charge sheet from a Magistrates’ Court in Gulu showed on Thursday. According to the charge sheet, the accused “with intent to do harm to the person of the president…

  • SURVEY

    FG launches demographic, health survey

    — 16th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government, on Thursday, launched the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), to collect high-quality data for policy formulation, programme planning, monitoring and evaluation. It said the survey was aimed at fostering and reinforcing ownership of data collection, analysis, presentation and usage. Minister of health, Prof. Issac Adewole, told journalists at…

  • FRANKLIN

    BREAKING: ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Frankiln is dead

    — 16th August 2018

    Music legend, Aretha Franklin, has died at the age of 76. Her publicist confirmed the death to several US media outlets. Raised on gospel, bathed in rhythm and blues and fluent in jazz and pop, Aretha Franklin came to be known as the “Queen of Soul” through seven decades of electrifying performances. From her father’s…

  • OKOWA

    CVR: Residents laud Okowa for declaring work-free days

    — 16th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Eligible voters in Delta State, on Thursday, turned out en-masse to register in the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). In one of the registration centres monitored by our correspondent in Asaba, the state capital, it was observed that he single canopy provided as shade…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share