3 soldiers killed, 6 injured in B'Haram raid on Borno town

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Three soldiers have been killed and six other injured in a raid on Borno town late Saturday by Boko Haram insurgents.

Boko Haram attacked on Magumeri, about 35 kilometres north of Maiduguri at about 6pm on Saturday.

Army said the insurgents had earlier launched a daring attack on the 5 Brigade Garrison, a military base in the town as a prelude to the attack on the serene town.

Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 8 Task Force Division, Colonel Timothy Antigha said three soldiers died and six others injured while repelling the attack.

“Soldiers of 5 Brigade Garrison located in the town repelled the attack. The troops fought gallantly. Unfortunately, three soldiers were killed, while six others sustained injuries,” Antigha said in a statement.

He said the bodies of the late soldiers and the wounded have been evacuated and taken to military facility. He also assured that the military was doing everything possible to ensure the safety of people of Magumeri town and the neighbourhoods.

Sources however said more than three soldiers and some civilians may have died in the attack described as bloody.

Boko Haram had in the past attempted to seize the town but attacks were repelled by the military troops.

In August, some oil workers and University of Maiduguri staff were intercepted and abducted by Boko Haram around Maguneri during an oil prospecting trip. Dozen of people which included soldiers, civilian JTF members, oil workers and five UNIMAID Staff were killed by the insurgents.

.

 

 

