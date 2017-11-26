The Sun News
3 soldiers dead, 6 injured as terrorists attack Army base in Borno

— 26th November 2017

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said it lost three of its soldiers after suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorist group attacked Magumeri, in Borno State and attempted to dislodge its Forward Operational Base (FOB) there.
It also said six other soldiers were critically injured during the attack that took place at about 6:00a.m., on Saturday.
Deputy Director Public Relations 8 Task Force Division, Col. Timothy Antigha, who made this known, in a statement, said bodies of the deceased soldiers have been deposited in the mortuary, while the injured are receiving medical attention.
He however assured People of Magumeri, of their safety as the army is determined to rid the town of all elements of boko haram terrorists taking refuge there.
Antigha, in the statement said
“At about 6.00pm yesterday, 25th November 2017, suspected elements of Boko Haram terrorists attempted to attack Magumeri.
“As a prelude to the intended attack on the town, the terrorists attempted to dislodge the Forward Operational Base in Magumeri, Borno State.
“However, soldiers of 5 Brigade Garrison located in the town repelled the attack. The troops fought gallantly. Unfortunately, 3 soldiers lost their lives, while 6 others sustained injuries. The bodies of the late soldiers and the wounded have been evacuated.
“The wounded are receiving medical attention. Some platforms were also attacked and damaged by the terrorists. “Further developments regarding the incident will be communicated accordingly.
“The 8 Division wishes to assure all residents of Magumeri that everything is being done to ensure their safety and security. “To this end, they are to continue pursuing their legitimate activities without any fear.

 

Post Views: 9
