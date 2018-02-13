3 policemen killed in Ebonyi

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Three policemen attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command have reportedly been killed by assailants at Ofunakpa in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

According to sources, the deceased were among five police officers posted to the boundary between Ofunakpa in Ebonyi and Obubra community in Cross River State to maintain peace and order.

Daily Sun gathered that the assailants arrived the place where the police officers were stationed in police uniform and exchanged pleasantries with them before they launched the attack. Three officers went down while two escaped death by the whiskers.

According to sources, the assailants beheaded one of the deceased officers and cut off the private part of another while the other one was untouched.

The sources disclosed that the Ebonyi State Police Command has sent reinforcements to the affected area to restore normalcy and prevent further degeneration of the situation.

When contacted on the telephone for comments, the police spokesperson in the state, Mrs. Loveth Odah, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said that she would get back to our correspondent but was yet to do so at the time of filing this report. Several calls to her line were not answered.

It was gathered that the wife of one of the deceased police officers, whose name was given as Sergeant Terry, put to bed about two weeks ago. He had lived at Oroke-Onuoha at Mile 50 in Abakaliki metropolis.

At the time of this report those who launched the unexpected attack were yet to be identified or apprehended by the police.