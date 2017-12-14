3 policemen dismissed in Kogi for drug trafficking

From: Emmanuel ADEYEMI, Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has dismissed three police officers for alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The officers were arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kogi State Command, on November 7, while allegedly escorting a vehicle loaded with 30 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp out of Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP William Aya, confirmed this to newsmen yesterday.

He said that NDLEA will handle their prosecution, adding that the three officers were dismissed after they were found guilty by a board room trial conducted by the police adding that their dismissal followed due process.

The PPRO however declined to give the names of the affected officers

The drug was conveyed in a Toyota Picnic car with registration number Kogi KNA 185 LG when it was intercepted by NDLEA operatives.