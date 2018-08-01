– The Sun News
Home / National / 3 men arraigned over alleged negligence of duty
DUTY

3 men arraigned over alleged negligence of duty

— 1st August 2018

Three men, Tajudeen Musa, 22, Abubakar Musa, 23 and Yusuf Adam, 23) were, on Wednesday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged negligence of duty.

The defendants, whose addresses were unknown, are facing a count charge of negligence of duty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the Court that the accused committed the offence on July 18 at Ureje, Odo-Ado in Ado-Ekiti.

She alleged that the defendants, who were paid as night ‎guards in the community, neglected their duty.

This, she said gave way to armed robbers to attack  and dispossed the residents of their goods and valuables in an overnight operation that lasted for several hours.

She said that the offence contravened Section 344 of the Criminal Code, Law of Ekiti State 2012.

READ ALSO: Media Amendment Bill: Attack on Buhari misdirected, says Presidency

The prosecutor asked for an adjournment to enable her study the case file and assemble her witnesses.

The defendants, however pleaded not guilty to the count when it was mentioned to them and their counsel, Mr Olayemi Olatunde, urged the Court to grant them bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Omolola Akosile, in her ruling granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with two ‎sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until August 27, for hearing.

