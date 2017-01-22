The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
22nd January 2017 - Political future of Igbo guaranteed in APC, says Okorocha
22nd January 2017 - Police shoot two UniOsun students
22nd January 2017 - I didn’t order Gani Adams to resign –Ooni
22nd January 2017 - 3 killed in Ebonyi/Cross River boundary clash
22nd January 2017 - South-east PDP congratulates Fayose
22nd January 2017 - I’ve forgiven those who impeached me –Abia ex Speaker
22nd January 2017 - Emir of Kano advocates islamic finance for sustainable development
22nd January 2017 - Give it your best shot
22nd January 2017 - When presidents lie
22nd January 2017 - Signs he’s ready to take your relationship to the next level
Home / National / 3 killed in Ebonyi/Cross River boundary clash

3 killed in Ebonyi/Cross River boundary clash

— 22nd January 2017

From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki

Three persons have been beheaded in the renewed hostility between people of Azuofia Edda Community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and Osopong Community in Obubora Local Government of Cross River State.

Sunday Sun gathered that the crisis started last week when the people of Osopong Community accused their neighboring community of Azuofia Edda of masterminding the killing of one of their own who was suspected to have been killed by a cult group.

According to Precious Nwite, who hails from Azuofia Edda, the deceased was believed to have been killed with the intention of using his head to bury their traditional ruler who died recently.

The Special Assistance to the Ebonyi State governor on Political Matters, Mr. Jeremiah Oketa, narrating his own account of the incident, said:

“What happened was that on the 13th of this month, one boy from Cross River State called Oyama Osu, an indigene of Obubura village, came in on Okada. He carried along a woman from their place who was going to a market near Azuofia- Edda. According to the woman, a few kilometers away from their village, they noticed that three boys were following them behind with another bike. At Oguobine, the boys waylaid them with their AK 47, shot the boy and behead him”

Oketa, who blamed the dastardly act on the activities of armed youths popularly known as Khaki boys, said, “it is not in our culture to behead people,” adding that the two warring communities had lived in peace before the incident happened.

On his part, Dr Kenneth Ugabala, a Senior Special Assistance to Governor David Umahi on Internal Security, attributed the reprisal attack on misinformation on the part of the people of Cross River State.

He, therefore, called on the two communities to be calm, saying that the governors of the two states were already in a serious negotiation aimed at bringing a lasting peace to the area.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State, DSP Jude Madu, said the command was yet to come out with the actual number of casualties, adding that security operatives had been deployed to calm the situation.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Political future of Igbo guaranteed in APC, says Okorocha

— 22nd January 2017

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has restated that the political future of the Igbo race can only be guaranteed in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Okorocha, the Chairman of APC Governors Forum, said that South-East could not afford to be in opposition party, and urged all Igbo living outside the zone to join the…

  • Police shoot two UniOsun students

    — 22nd January 2017

    From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Two students of the Osun State University (Uniosun), Osogbo, were yesterday shot by some policemen from the headquarters of Zone 11 of the Nigerian Police Force covering Osun, Oyo and Ondo states. Sunday Sun gathered that the victims identified as Kazeem Adesola and Ibrahim Ajao were hit by the trigger-happy cops…

  • I didn’t order Gani Adams to resign –Ooni

    — 22nd January 2017

    THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has refuted a newspaper report in which he was quoted to have ordered Otunba Gani Adams to vacate his position as the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC).   Ooni Ogunwusi refuted the report in a statement by his Director of Media and Public…

  • 3 killed in Ebonyi/Cross River boundary clash

    — 22nd January 2017

    From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Three persons have been beheaded in the renewed hostility between people of Azuofia Edda Community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and Osopong Community in Obubora Local Government of Cross River State. Sunday Sun gathered that the crisis started last week when the people of Osopong Community accused their…

  • South-east PDP congratulates Fayose

    — 22nd January 2017

    From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki THE South-east zone of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has congratulated Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State as he emerged the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum in the country. National Vice Chairman of PDP, South East zone, Chief Austin Umahi described the emergence of Fayose as good omen to the party’s…

loading...

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351