3 killed, 6 injured in fresh Taraba attack

— 9th January 2018

The Police in Taraba State has confirmed three people died while no fewer than six others sustained injuries in another overnight attack on Maisamari town in Sardauna Local Government Area of the state by a suspected militia group.

Yesterday’s attack occured few days after about 24 people were killed in attacks on three Taraba communities. The earlier attack occurred in a separate local government, Lau.

Police spokesperson in the state, David Misal, who confirmed the latest incident in Jalingo, said the incident took place during a cultural event called Nding-Chin.

The cultural event was said to have taken place in the area for the first time.

Misal, who said the area was now calm, disclosed that the command had deployed additional police officers to beef up security.

Godwin Sol, Acting Chairman of Sardauna Local Government Council, said the administration had earlier banned all cultural meetings and festivals because of the security situation in the area.

He, however, said he was surprised to learn that a group, which mobilised its kinsmen from surrounding villages, held a dance event in Maisamari against the council’s order.

He said security operatives were later mobilised to disperse the gathering.

The spokesman said due to the size of the crowd, a time frame within which to complete the exercise and disperse was given.

Sol said at the expiration of the time frame, instead of leaving the town as agreed, the group relocated to the house of one Yaya Ahmadun to continue with the dance which continued into the night.

“It was while this was going on that some unknown gunmen attacked the place and killed three persons and injured six others,” he said.

The council boss said the host of the event, in Maisamari, as well as leaders of the cultural group have been arrested.

The injured were said to be receiving treatment at the Gembu General Hospital.

The latest incident is coming barely six months after a bloody attack on several communities in Sardauna Local Government Area had left many dead while property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Meanwhile, Taraba State, Governor, Darius Ishiaku, joined governors of other affected states and some ministers and security chiefs to deliberate on the latest violence, in Abuja, yesterday.

