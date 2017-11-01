3 killed, 34 injured in bus crash in India

At least three people have been killed and 34 others injured in a major road accident in the western Indian State of Rajasthan, Police said on Wednesday.

“The accident occurred in the wee hours of the day when a passenger bus collided head-on with a tractor and a truck coming from the opposite direction near Ladnun in the state’s Nagaur district,’’ a senior police official said.

While three people were killed on the spot, those injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital by local residents and police.

“The death toll may rise later in the day as the condition of at least 12 people is said to be serious. The victims were mostly passengers of the bus, who were returning after attending a marriage function,’’ the official said.

The bus was carrying nearly 50 passengers, a driver and a conductor, he said.

Eye-witnesses told police that the bus was first hit by the tractor and then the speeding truck before it came to a halt.

“A probe has been ordered into the incident. We may also book the drivers of the tractor as well as the truck for rash and negligent driving once they are out of hospital. Both of them have sustained injuries in the accident,’’ the official added. (NAN)