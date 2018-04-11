3 killed, 17 wounded after bus falls off bridge in Cambodia

NAN

Three Cambodians were killed and 17 others injured after a bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a dry canal in Northwestern Cambodia, early on Wednesday, a Local Police Chief said.

The fatal crash happened at 3:30 a.m. local time on the National Road No. 6 in Siem Reap province’s Chi Kreng district, said Sok Sotheavuth, police chief of Chi Kreng district.

“The bus driver, a conductor and a passenger were killed after the bus plunged into the canal,’’ he told Xinhua, adding that 17 other passengers were wounded, including six in serious conditions.

According to the official, three foreign tourists, whose nationalities remained unknown, were among the minor injured.

Drowsy driving was the most likely cause of the accident, he said.

Death toll from road traffic accidents remains high in the Southeast Asian nation.

In 2017, 1,780 people were killed in road accidents, as 5,539 others injured, according to government figures.