Rita Okoye

The annual Zulu African Academy award (ZAFAA) 2018, has received another boost, as the Governors of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa and Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, respectively has showed their interest to support the award which is slated to hold next Saturday November 17, 2018 at the United Kingdom.

ZAFAA is a memorable African film event and has been a part of rebranding the history of Africa through entertainment.

In it’s previous editions, many artistes from different parts of the world, including Nigeria and Africa had been honoured including

Ali Nuhu, Mike Ezuruonye, Chinedu Ikedieze, Steve Eboh, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Genevieve Nnaji ,Omotalo Jalade Ekeinde and several others.