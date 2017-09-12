The Sun News
Home / Education Review / 3 get N3.5m scholarship at Grace High School

3 get N3.5m scholarship at Grace High School

— 12th September 2017

By Bianca Iboma

To promote excellence, the management of Grace Schools has awarded N3.5 million scholarships to three lucky students.

The students from financially challenged homes that attend public schools in Lagos benefited from the Grace Bisola Oshinowo’s scholarship award scheme to take care of their secondary education while two others were given cash reward.

The school administrator, Mrs. I.O. Edun said the students were selected after an aptitude test conducted by the school. She stated that the selection process was basically on merit.

Edun added that scholarship in Nigeria rewards meritorious students who desire to build successful career and Grace High School wants to support these students to realize their dream towards a better future.

She said they have always created this opportunity for students who are exceptionally brilliant but do not have the means to get sound education. “This scholarship is yet another effort that recognizes and encourages students to do well academically.

“Our school has sustained this project for years just to give back to the society, and we hope to sustain the scheme.

Waheeb Abdulrahmon, Ezekiel Oluwafemi Oluwatimileyin, Precious Umen Ibanga each got full scholarships that cover their secondary school education, while Joshua Chimaobi, Oluwashola Adam Akinwale, got the cash reward,” she stated.

The ceremony was presided over by Pastor Jackson Nzoh, who spoke about the 10 lessons from the life of Late Grace Bisola Oshinowo the proprietress of the school.

The investiture was attended by teachers from where the five students were selected, parents of the awardees and friends of Grace Schools, Gbagada.

