3 die, scores injured in Ondo auto crash

Bamigbola Gbolagunmte, Akure

Three persons yesterday died in an auto crash which occurred along Ondo-Ore Expressroad, close to the headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

About 20 persons sustained injuries in the accident, which occurred at Biochem area near the main gate of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo.

The accident was reportedly caused by an unmarked Toyota Camry car which allegedly lost direction.

Sources said the car going from Ondo to Ore overtook two vehicles and faced a stationary vehicle after its driver had lost control and rammed into a computer shop, allegedly killing three people believed to be apprentices in the shop.

Daily Sun gathered that the enraged passers-by set the vehicle ablaze before students arrived at the scene, while the driver of the car joined in rushing the victims to the hospital.

However, only one of the victims was confirmed dead at the scene, while two others were rushed to the Trauma Centre along Laje Road where they were later confirmed dead.

President of the Students Union Government of the institution, Mr. Abidemi Zubair, said none of the students of the college was involved in the accident.

However, it was learnt that many students trooped to the scene of the crash to assist victims of the accident to the hospital.

Speaking on the development, Deputy Provost of the college, Dr. Samuel Akintunde, urged motorists plying the Ondo-Ore road to drive carefully, particularly as they know heavy human traffic, including students and staff of the college ply the highway.

He debunked rumours making the rounds that students went on rampage because three of their colleagues were killed in the incident.