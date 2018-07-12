The Sun News
ONDO ROAD ACCIDENT

3 die, 5 injured in Ondo road crash

— 12th July 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

About three persons, yesterday, died in a fatal accident involving a timber lorry loaded with timber and a Toyota hilux.

Also, five persons, including the drivers of the two vehicles sustained serious injuries and already on admission at the state specialist hospital, Ikare-Akoko.

The accident, which occurred on Ikare-Arigidi Akoko Road, was reportedly caused by the lorry driver, who allegedly rammed into the Toyota hilux coming from the opposite direction.

Sector commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State command, Mr. Rotimi Adeleye, blamed the driver of the timber lorry for reckless driving.

He confirmed the death of the three persons, saying their corpses have been deposited in the morgue of the hospital.

Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Okeagbe-Akoko, Mr. Adetarami Ibitayo, said investigations have commenced on the cause of the accident.

He said efforts are being made by the police and FRSC to increase the number of checkpoints on the road to reduce accident.

Ibitayo also cautioned drivers against excessive speed and said most accidents on the road are caused by reckless driving and excessive speed.

