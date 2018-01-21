3 dead, village burnt in Numan herdsmen attack

Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Three people were feared dead in a midnight herdsmen attack in Kikon village in Numan, Adamawa State.

The suspected herdsmen were reported to have stormed the Numan community at around 1:00a.m. on Sunday burning down the entire village and killing two men and a woman.

Locals told Daily Sun that the attackers drove into the town on motor bikes and carted away food items and livestock belonging to locals.

