3 dead, village burnt in Numan herdsmen attack

— 21st January 2018

Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Three people were feared dead in a midnight herdsmen attack in Kikon village in Numan, Adamawa State.

The suspected herdsmen were reported to have stormed the Numan community at around 1:00a.m. on Sunday burning down the entire village and killing two men and a woman.

Locals told Daily Sun that the attackers drove into the town on motor bikes and carted away food items and livestock belonging to locals.

Details later…

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 21st January 2018 at 4:51 pm
    Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land, do not wait for the enemy to attack, do not wait for the enemy to comeback. This Bloody Political War to end fulani Political Control over this territory of the natives, is War of the natives of this territory of the natives against fulani criminal terrorists- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. The enemy- fulani criminal terrorists has nothing to stand natives of this territory of the natives in this 21st century world. The enemy- fulani criminal terrorists got into this territory of the natives with the Sword, must be erased in this territory of the natives with the Sword. The leader of fulani criminal terrorists is the illiterate rat called Saad, the brainwashed illiterate fools nickname military, police etc. are the enemy’s criminal war mercenaries, the illiterate touts nickname herdsmen are criminal war mercenaries of the enemy- BURN THEM DOWN ALL, ANNIHILATE THEM on your God given native, ERASE THEM on your God given native land, ERASE their cows, BURN DOWN their shelters, their collaborators, BURN DOWN their Sultanate, Emirates, Palaces, Sultan, Emirs and everything connected and associated with them. Southern militia groups, Southern Warriors etc- Move North Now, Defend every inch of this territory of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central- Erase the enemy on every inch of this territory of the native- Erase their caliphate, emirates, sultanate, sultan, emirs etc., erase the palaces, cows, shelters etc. It is Revolution War of the natives of this territory of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

  • Anglican Church donates relief materials to Benue IDPs

    — 21st January 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, on Sunday, sent relief materials to the Benue State Government for onward distribution to those affected by the recent herdsmen attacks in the state. Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Bishop Nathan Inyom, who led a delegation from the Church to donated the items, also visited Governor Samuel…

  • Federal Government can’t force states to adopt cattle colony policy, says Agric Minister

    — 21st January 2018

    Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh has said that though the Federal Government introduced the policy of cattle colonies to improve the lives of nomads and sustain livestock production in the country, it cannot force states to adopt said policy. Reacting to allegations that the Federal Government is responsible for the headsmen…

  • Tensions high as helicopter delivers arms to Taraba community

    — 21st January 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo There is widespread tension and apprehension in Taraba as a helicopter allegedly loaded with  a large cache of arms and ammunition  last night landed in Jibu village along river Benue in Ibi local government area of the state. Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Dan-Abu…

  • Unemployment: 7.5million Nigerians were doing nothing in 2017 – NBS

    — 21st January 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said 7.5million Nigerians were left doing nothing between January 2016 and December 30, 2017. The bureau stated this in “Labour Force Statistics Vol. 2: Employment by Sector Report,” released on Sunday in Abuja. According to NBS, out of the country’s labour population of 85.1 million…

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

