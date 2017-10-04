The Sun News
4th October 2017 - 3 billion Yahoo accounts compromised in 2013 hack
4th October 2017 - Uproar in Egypt over hike in mobile recharge cards
4th October 2017 - Community names Setubal Road after Mourinho
4th October 2017 - Bag of rice may go for N7,000 by Dec., say RMAN, RIFAN
4th October 2017 - Aguero out for six weeks with rib injury, says doctor
4th October 2017 - Taraba Assembly constitutes c’ittee on constitutional amendment
4th October 2017 - Alleged money laundering: Diezani begs to come home to prove innocence
4th October 2017 - Man United ban Paul Pogba from playing Basketball
4th October 2017 - N1.64b fraud: EFCC challenges ex-Taraba gov Nyame’s testimony in court
4th October 2017 - Tambuwal didn’t pardon any indicted official – Sokoto govt. official replies EFCC
Home / National / World News / 3 billion Yahoo accounts compromised in 2013 hack

3 billion Yahoo accounts compromised in 2013 hack

— 4th October 2017

An estimated three billion Yahoo accounts were compromised during a data breach in 2013, the company said on Wednesday.

The figure tripled the number revealed by the company in 2016.

The revised figure was issued after Yahoo admitted in December that over 1 billion users’ data, including names, email addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth had been impacted by the August 2013 breach.

Verizon, the US communications giant that purchased Yahoo earlier this year, said in a statement that it had found “all accounts that existed at the time of the August 2013 theft were likely affected.”

The company did not provide any details about who may have been behind the attack except for saying that an “unauthorised party” stole the data.

Although credit card data and bank account information were not believed to have been affected, Yahoo encouraged users to review account statements and monitor credit reports.

The attack is separate from the one disclosed in September 2016 involving data on 500 million Yahoo users.

Yahoo said it believed that attack was carried out by “a state-sponsored actor.” (NAN)

