The Sun News
Latest
4th November 2017 - 3 arrested, 2 wounded in explosion near polling station in Enugu
4th November 2017 - Group donates desks to Benue schools
4th November 2017 - Nigeria remains better as one – Osinbajo
4th November 2017 - I bear no grudge against Amosun, says Sen. Adeola
4th November 2017 - VP Osinbajo arrives Ebonyi for aide’s wedding
4th November 2017 - HAPPENING NOW: Explosion at Enugu LG election centre
4th November 2017 - We establish more tertiary institutions to address education imbalance – Dankwambo
4th November 2017 - Ex-militants thank Buhari for prompt payment of tuition fees, allowances
4th November 2017 - 2019: I’m ready for Atiku, others- Buhari
4th November 2017 - NPFL: Akwa United resumes, Maikaba calls for discipline, dedication
Home / Cover / 3 arrested, 2 wounded in explosion near polling station in Enugu

3 arrested, 2 wounded in explosion near polling station in Enugu

— 4th November 2017

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three persons in connection with minor explosion which occurred on Saturday, about 400 metres away from a polling station at Coal Camp, in the Enugu metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the polling station was one of the designated centres for Saturday’s Enugu State Local Government Election.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the development in an interview with NAN in Enugu on Saturday, said that two persons were wounded.

Amaraizu also said that a tricycle was destroyed by the minor explosion which occurred at a workshop about 400 metres near the entrance of a polling station at Coal Camp.

“There is no cause for alarm as the command’s Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) is already at the scene of the incident.

“The polling station close to the scene is still having voters patiently waiting to exercise their franchise.

“It is just a coincidence happening on the day of election.

“The command, however, is assuring members of the public that the cause of the minor explosion will be thoroughly investigated,’’ he said.

Mr Chinedu Anigbo, Chairman of Enugu Urban 1 Amalgamated Neighbourhood Watch, said the explosion occurred around 8.30a.m. when voters were arriving to vote.

Anigbo appealed to voters to remain calm and should not be intimidated by miscreants. (NAN)

Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

3 arrested, 2 wounded in explosion near polling station in Enugu

— 4th November 2017

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three persons in connection with minor explosion which occurred on Saturday, about 400 metres away from a polling station at Coal Camp, in the Enugu metropolis. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the polling station was one of the designated centres for Saturday’s…

  • Group donates desks to Benue schools

    — 4th November 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A non-governmental organisation, the Sustainable Mechanism for Improving Livelihood and House (SIMLE), has donated 2583 dual desks to 41 primary schools and supports 270, 000 children in Benue State. Chief of Party, SIMLE Project, Catholic Relief Services Nigeria Country Programme, Dr. Emeka Anoje, who disclosed this, in Makurdi, recently during the…

  • Nigeria remains better as one – Osinbajo

    — 4th November 2017

      From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, said that Nigeria’s unity remains non-negotiable. According to the Osinbajo, the country is and would remain better of as one nation than divided. He insisted that dividing the country into different entities across ethnic lines would serve no one any good. Osinbajo spoke in…

  • I bear no grudge against Amosun, says Sen. Adeola

    — 4th November 2017

      From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Senator representing Lagos West at the National Assembly, Solomon Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, has declared that he bears no grudge with the Governor Ibikunle Amosun. Rather, he only differed with the governor in political ideology and belief. Adeola, who insisted that he did not obstruct the $350 million…

  • VP Osinbajo arrives Ebonyi for aide’s wedding

    — 4th November 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at about 10:35am on Saturday arrived Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital for the wedding of one his aides, Mr Nelson Nwokoro. It was a wedding also involving another couple, Stella Awoke and her hubby, Peter Nwenyim. On arrival, the VP proceeded to the Pastoral Centre located along the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share