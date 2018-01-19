2nd term: Pro-Buhari, Osinbajo group opens South West office tomorrow

•Ex-Abia gov, Kalu, is guest lecturer

A campaign group in support of a second term for President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will, tomorrow, officially inaugurate the South West Zonal Office in Ibadan, Oyo State, in preparation for 2019 general election.

A statement from the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, who is the group’s Board of Trustees chairman, said former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has agreed to grace the occasion as a guest lecturer.

Prominent Nigerians expected at the official commissioning of the office, according to the statement are, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as special guest of honour and grand patron of the group, former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, as chairman of the occasion, former minister of Petroleum, Don Etiebet and Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as the chief host.

Others are Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as special guest of honour, and former national chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, as chief guest of honour

Also, governors Ibikunle Amosun, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, Rauf Aregbesola, Akinwunmi Ambode and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ogun, Kaduna, Osun, Lagos and Ondo states are expected to grace the occasion, while former Senate leader, Alli Ndume, Senator representing Katsina Central, Abu Ibrahim and MBO National Patron, Ayo Akinyelure, are all guests of honour.

Shittu also informed that all the 36 governors were invited to the commissioning, which will take place at the Oritsejolomi Thomas Hall, International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan at 11:00 am.

The rest are the Deputy National Chairman of APC, Segun Oni; National Vice Chairman of APC (South West), Chief Pius Akinyelure; Chairman, APC, Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke; National Coordinator, MBO, Usman Ibrahim, National Secretary, MBO, Mr. Isaac Peace Agunloye and National Women Leader, MBO, Ogechukwu Michael.