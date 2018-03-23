The Sun News
2Face, Wizkid rally DJ Spinall, Efya for Gidi Fest

2Face, Wizkid rally DJ Spinall, Efya for Gidi Fest

23rd March 2018

With barely two weeks to this year’s Gidi Culture Festival, the organisers have added more names to the line-up of artistes.

The diverse, heavy hitting line-up now includes DJ Spinall, Ric Hasani, Ghanaian songstress, Efya, Tay Iwar, and Odunsi while the duo of Spanky and Jess will host the show holding on March 30, Good Friday, at Hard Rock Café Beach Front, Landmark, Oniru, Lagos.

When asked about the impressive line-up of artistes, Chin Okeke, one of the organisers, explained: “It had to be special for our 5th edition and we wanted to make sure there was something for everybody”.

This year, the organisers have introduced the Next Gen Stage, which they will be curating and promoting in partnership with Universal Music. “The stage serves as an ode to a very progressive movement of young determined creatives, who aren’t taking no for an answer, while at the same time challenging the status quo. So, it only makes sense that they have their own platform,” Okeke said.

