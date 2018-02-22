The Sun News
29th Enugu International Trade Fair begins March 16

29th Enugu International Trade Fair begins March 16

— 22nd February 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The 29th edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair will kick off from March 16, 2017, ending in March 26, 2018.

President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Emeka Udeze, announced this, on Thursday.

Udeze who disclosed that the theme of of the Fair is, “Engendering the Competitiveness of Nigerian Products in the Global Market,” said six countries, including United States of America, Japan, South Africa and Indonesia have indicated interest to participate.

The ECCIMA president said that the Fair is expected to be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that Ghana and Turkey have also registered among several indigenous firms participating in the Fair.

Udeze said that efforts for its successful hosting as well as road map for its successful organisation have been put in place, even as he admitted that activities they carried out recently, “dolve tailed our planning”.

He said that the 29th edition will be unique as the fair is being packaged to have meaningful and positive effects and outcome for all stakeholders, especially in effort to return the economy towards the path of growth and development.

“The Agricultural Sector will continue to receive attention in our specially designated area during the Fair aimed at boosting indulgence in Agricultural production and commercial farming, more so as it remains a critical sector towards our diversification efforts, so also for the mining/solid mineral sector, with focus on the linkages and value chain benefits.

“As part of our efforts to boost the success of the Fair, we shall as it is strategic, visit some selected institutions and organizations for sensitization and consolidating our network and reach marketing programme”.

Udeze stressed that ECCIMA cutting edge remains her efforts towards enhancing the special designated area in the Fair complex for the exhibition of new products, prototypes, innovations and research findings for commercialization.

The ECCIMA president announced that the chamber had taken measures to boost infrastructure inside the Fair ground, including reinforcement of of the electricity distribution. Ends

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 22nd February 2018 at 5:48 pm
    Reply

    Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land- what the enemy are doing is hit and run as cowards, if fulani criminal terrorists claim an inch of this territory of the natives belongs to them and it is their sultanate territory of political control, let them fight on it and defend it. It is the Sword- get Armed to the teeth, you are your chief security officer of yourself as natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, security and defense is only with the Sword, peace is only with the Sword, justice is only with the Sword. If you have the Sword, the enemy will not come to you, if you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land, you will have peace on your God given native land under the natives Disintegrated Republics, if you avenge the enemy’s killings, it is justice. Do not listen to any governor, king etc. who do not stand for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics, you’re the ones the enemy will attack and kill, not such governor, king etc., you’re the ones the enemy has attacked and killed, not such governor, king etc. The so-called military, police etc. are terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists who are behinds the attacks and killings of this territory natives for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which they subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity for their Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- it is over, Slaughter them on your God given native land, Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. If you do not kill the enemy, the enemy will kill you- that is the rule of engagement. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

