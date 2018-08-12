– The Sun News
Latest
12th August 2018 - 29 Years After: Ebonyi soccer fans remember Okwaraji
12th August 2018 - PDP’ll sweep APC, Lalong out of power in 2019 – guber aspirant
12th August 2018 - 2019: I’ll stand with APC, Buhari even in Prison, says Dariye
12th August 2018 - Surging Tsitsipas to face Nadal in Toronto final
12th August 2018 - Halep turns back Barty to reach Montreal final
12th August 2018 - PDP candidate wins Cross River Assembly by-election
12th August 2018 - Gareth Bale strikes again as Real Madrid defeat Milan in friendly
12th August 2018 - Cultural interaction can foster national unity – NYSC Coordinator
12th August 2018 - NASS invation: Political tension hit hard on stock market
12th August 2018 - PERSONALITY OF THE WEEK: Lawal Musa Daura: When a hunter is hunted down
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / 29 Years After: Ebonyi soccer fans remember Okwaraji
Okwaraji

29 Years After: Ebonyi soccer fans remember Okwaraji

— 12th August 2018

NAN

Football fans in Ebonyi have extolled the patriotism and unique character of the late Super Eagles midfield maestro, Sam Okwaraji, 29 years after his demise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former Eintratch Frankfurt of Germany star suddenly collapsed and died on Aug. 12, 1989 during an “Italia 90” World Cup qualifier against Angola, at the National Stadium, Lagos.

The fans, who spoke to NAN on Sunday in Abakaliki, alleged that in spite of the nation’s football authority’s erasing Okwaraji’s memory in its activities, fans across Ebonyi, Nigeria and Africa still remember him.

Obinna Nwankpa, a defunct Ebonyi Angels striker, recalled with nostalgia the events which made Aug. 12 unforgettable in the annals of the nation’s soccer history.

READ ALSO 2019: I’ll stand with APC, Buhari even in Prison, says Dariye

“I was inside the `main bowl’ on that fateful day and most fans due to the tension generated by the encounter, did not notice when Okwaraji slumped.

“It was a fellow midfielder, Ademola Adeshina’s hysterical shouts on the referee and the medical team for attention on Okwaraji that drew players and spectators’ attention as life was draining from him,” he said.

Eche Ezechukwu, a striker in the 1985 Golden Eaglets who won the maiden U-17 FIFA Championship in China, said that Okwaraji’s unique lifestyle motivated him to pursue his soccer career.

“Okwaraji remains the only Nigerian player who paid for his flight expenses whenever on national duties and truly saw wearing the national colours as an honour.

“He remains in death, a role model for Nigerian players because the sort of tension and grief generated by his death in the country that day, had not been experienced till date,” he said.

Jude Asokuh, who claimed to be Okwaraji’s relation, lamented that several promises made to the Okwaraji family by the federal and some state governments had not been fulfilled.

READ ALSO Surging Tsitsipas to face Nadal in Toronto final

“The governments only erected several statues of Okwaraji at the National Stadium, Lagos and other places, organised activities in his name within that period, while decorating his grave at his hometown Umudioka, Orlu in Imo.

“Several financial among other promises made to his family were not fulfilled and football authorities in the country cannot even maintain the simple task of keeping his memory alive,” he lamented.

A businessman, Chief Orji Ndah, collaborated Asokuh’s assertion, saying that such treatment for departed and retired ex-internationals accounted for the non-patriotic disposition of active footballers.

“Players have families to cater for and future to secure and this make them demand for financial commitments for national duties because they will be forgotten immediately they retire or die.

“It is shameful, for instance, that the football authorities no longer remember Rashidi Yekini, a player revered around the continent and whose goals brought honour to the country and joy to several homes,” he said.

A civil servant, Ifeoma Anukam, urged Nigerian footballers to have alternative careers as exemplified by Okwarji.

“The late Okwaraji, in spite of his busy football schedules, was an international lawyer and possessed degrees in several disciplines, a situation that could have alternatively secured his future if he was still alive,” she said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LALONG

PDP’ll sweep APC, Lalong out of power in 2019 – guber aspirant

— 12th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos A governorship aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Plateau state,  Engr. Ponyah Ibrahim, said PDP will sweep Governor Simon Lalong  and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in the 2019 general election. He noted that Plateau people were tired and fed up of deceit…

  • DARIYE

    2019: I’ll stand with APC, Buhari even in Prison, says Dariye

    — 12th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A former governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Joshua Dariye, who is serving 14 years jail term at the Kuje prison, in Abuja, has urged his supporters to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 general election. Dariye, in…

  • CULTURES

    Cultural interaction can foster national unity – NYSC Coordinator

    — 12th August 2018

    NAN The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra says knowledge and respect for the culture of the various ethnic groups in the country can foster greater unity among Nigerians. Mr Kehinde Aremu, NYSC Coordinator in Anambra, said this at the cultural festival of the 2018 Batch B Stream One Corps members in Anambra at…

  • POLITICAL TENSION

    NASS invation: Political tension hit hard on stock market

    — 12th August 2018

    Trend in the market may continue as investors may likely make a comeback to the market after the political tension is doused. – Stock market indices weakened by N102 billion Chinwendu Obienyi Political anxiety has continued to spark volatility and induce sell offs on the equity sector of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as virtually…

  • CONTEST

    Nobody’ll emerge candidate in APGA without contest – Ifeanyi Ubah

    — 12th August 2018

    “Nobody will lead the party in 2019 from my zone without a contest. Power is not given, you struggle for power through a legal or constitutional framework” • Gives reasons he wants to go to Senate Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, has said…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share