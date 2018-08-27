– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - 27 LG chairs take oaths of office in Imo
27th August 2018 - Fulham have spent well, says Burnley’s Dyche
27th August 2018 - Insecurity: Lake Chad Basin ministers brainstorm on quelling challenges
27th August 2018 - NSHIP scales up cheap medical delivery in Taraba
27th August 2018 - Hong Kong pro-democracy party says members detained by China
27th August 2018 - Vietnam braces for National Day protests in Hanoi
27th August 2018 - Civil Defence deploys 150 additional operatives in 8 Borno councils
27th August 2018 - Hong Kong pro-democracy party says members detained by China
27th August 2018 - South Africa shelves nuclear power expansion plans until 2030 – Minister
27th August 2018 - Trial of 24 in Congo over killings of UN experts resumes after long suspension
Home / National / 27 LG chairs take oaths of office in Imo
OKOROCHA

27 LG chairs take oaths of office in Imo

— 27th August 2018

.. Okorocha orders them to reside inside  council premises

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The 27 Local Government Council chairmen elected, on Saturday, in Imo State were, on Monday, sworn-in by Justice Theophilus Nzeukwu, a representative of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Pascal Nnadi, who is currently on vacation.

Addressing the chairmen at the Sam Mbakwe exco chambers, Governor Rochas Okorocha advised them to shun corruption and always remember the down trodden, adding that their election by the people was based on trust just as he urged them not abuse the trust and confidence reposed on them.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Lake Chad Basin ministers brainstorm on quelling challenges

He equally told them that the swearing-in ceremony signified a social contract between them and the people who elected them.

He also told them that in every action they take, the masses should be firstly considered.

The governor said “today among millions of Imolites, you have been chosen to steer the ships of the various Local Governments of Imo State. This victory is unique as it comes with a lot of responsibilities.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. You must ensure that the people do not regret voting you as their Chairmen”.

He continued, “Before the coming of the Rescue Mission Government, we have had so many past elected Chairmen, Transition Committee Chairmen and the rest of them.

“I have taken time to assess their performances, I make bold to say that the only time in the history of Imo State that we have seen anything like delivering on Campaign promises and bringing dividends of democracy to the Local Governments is during this era of Rescue Mission Government. And I stand to be challenged.

“Within these seven years, though under the Transition Committee arrangement, we can see Local Government building 200 bed hospitals, building schools in every ward of these Local Governments, now building ICT Centres and Chapels in every Local Government.

“During this period under review, no Local Government has built or constructed less than 50 kilometers of roads, all asphalted in addition to the free education that our children now enjoy, all courtesy of Local Governments of Imo State.

READ ALSO: NSHIP scales up cheap medical delivery in Taraba

“This is to tell you the standard Local Governments have performed under the Rescue Mission Government. You must never perform less. You must perform more than these projects we have done already,” Governor Okorocha stated.

He also reminded them that any corrupt chairman would be compelled to face the wrath of the law saying, “I have seen Chairmen come and gone. So, the end of the matter justifies the matter.

“Public funds are dangerous as when you steal it, there is always an ultimate price you pay for it. Be careful with public funds.

“If it is a gift don’t take it. Make sure you can give account of any Public Fund you have used. This is the only way you can be out of the spiritual bondage or curse that comes with Public Fund”.

Governor Okorocha has also directed the 27 council Chairmen to reside inside their council headquarters, warning that it would now be an impeachable offence for any Chairman to live outside their Council headquarters and also expressed that it is the wish of his administration to  partner with the Chairmen to build legislative quarters, so that the Councillors can also leave there.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKOROCHA

27 LG chairs take oaths of office in Imo

— 27th August 2018

.. Okorocha orders them to reside inside  council premises Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The 27 Local Government Council chairmen elected, on Saturday, in Imo State were, on Monday, sworn-in by Justice Theophilus Nzeukwu, a representative of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Pascal Nnadi, who is currently on vacation. Addressing the chairmen at the Sam…

  • INSECURITY

    Insecurity: Lake Chad Basin ministers brainstorm on quelling challenges

    — 27th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Over 10 ministers from the Lake Chad Basin Commission, are currently, in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory to adopt a strategic aimed at reclaiming areas captured by Boko Haram. The conference will also validate the stabilisation strategy by member states through their representing ministers. Other representatives at event include the African Union…

  • MEDICAL DELIVERY

    NSHIP scales up cheap medical delivery in Taraba

    — 27th August 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Nigerian State Health Investment Project (NSHIP), in collaboration with the Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA), has scaled up provision of quality health delivery to Taraba communities at a relatively cheaper rate to tackle mother and child-related health challenges in the state. Executive Secretary of TSPHCDA, Mr. Aminu Hassan…

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy party says members detained by China

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN Members of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy party, Demosisto were detained and questioned by Chinese security agents while travelling between China and the former British colony, the party said on Monday. The incidents occurred in March and August, the party said in a statement distributed via social media. It said a news conference would be held…

  • Civil Defence deploys 150 additional operatives in 8 Borno councils

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday deployed 150 additional operatives to protect Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in eight Local Government Areas in Borno, re-taken from insurgents. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NSCDC had previously deployed 1,200 operatives to restore peace after the liberation of communities…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share