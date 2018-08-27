27 LG chairs take oaths of office in Imo

.. Okorocha orders them to reside inside council premises

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The 27 Local Government Council chairmen elected, on Saturday, in Imo State were, on Monday, sworn-in by Justice Theophilus Nzeukwu, a representative of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Pascal Nnadi, who is currently on vacation.

Addressing the chairmen at the Sam Mbakwe exco chambers, Governor Rochas Okorocha advised them to shun corruption and always remember the down trodden, adding that their election by the people was based on trust just as he urged them not abuse the trust and confidence reposed on them.

He equally told them that the swearing-in ceremony signified a social contract between them and the people who elected them.

He also told them that in every action they take, the masses should be firstly considered.

The governor said “today among millions of Imolites, you have been chosen to steer the ships of the various Local Governments of Imo State. This victory is unique as it comes with a lot of responsibilities.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. You must ensure that the people do not regret voting you as their Chairmen”.

He continued, “Before the coming of the Rescue Mission Government, we have had so many past elected Chairmen, Transition Committee Chairmen and the rest of them.

“I have taken time to assess their performances, I make bold to say that the only time in the history of Imo State that we have seen anything like delivering on Campaign promises and bringing dividends of democracy to the Local Governments is during this era of Rescue Mission Government. And I stand to be challenged.

“Within these seven years, though under the Transition Committee arrangement, we can see Local Government building 200 bed hospitals, building schools in every ward of these Local Governments, now building ICT Centres and Chapels in every Local Government.

“During this period under review, no Local Government has built or constructed less than 50 kilometers of roads, all asphalted in addition to the free education that our children now enjoy, all courtesy of Local Governments of Imo State.

“This is to tell you the standard Local Governments have performed under the Rescue Mission Government. You must never perform less. You must perform more than these projects we have done already,” Governor Okorocha stated.

He also reminded them that any corrupt chairman would be compelled to face the wrath of the law saying, “I have seen Chairmen come and gone. So, the end of the matter justifies the matter.

“Public funds are dangerous as when you steal it, there is always an ultimate price you pay for it. Be careful with public funds.

“If it is a gift don’t take it. Make sure you can give account of any Public Fund you have used. This is the only way you can be out of the spiritual bondage or curse that comes with Public Fund”.

Governor Okorocha has also directed the 27 council Chairmen to reside inside their council headquarters, warning that it would now be an impeachable offence for any Chairman to live outside their Council headquarters and also expressed that it is the wish of his administration to partner with the Chairmen to build legislative quarters, so that the Councillors can also leave there.”