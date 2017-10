An explosion and a fire at a fireworks factory in an area west of Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta have killed 27 people and injured 35, media said, on Thursday, citing police and firefighters.

Television broadcast images of thick plumes of dark smoke billowing from a factory in Tangerang.

“We are still evacuating victims, more 10 than people died but the exact number is still being confirmed,” Harry Kurniawan, Tangerang Kota police chief, told AFP. (STraitsTimes)