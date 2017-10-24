The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - 264m children worldwide are not in school – UNESCO
24th October 2017 - 650 people killed in road crash daily in Africa, says UN
24th October 2017 - Buhari travels to Niger Republic Tuesday
24th October 2017 - PDP demands immediate arrest, prosecution of Maina, others
24th October 2017 - National Transport Commission Bill at final stage – Gbenga Ashafa
24th October 2017 - Sino-Nigeria cultural exchange, a success, says Cultural Counsellor
24th October 2017 - South-South leaders defend Oyegun, say APC not in tatters
24th October 2017 - Maina’s sack: NLC lauds Buhari, seeks full investigation
24th October 2017 - Southern govs unite on true federalism, devolution of powers
24th October 2017 - FG raises N6.69bn with Savings Bond
Home / World News / 264m children worldwide are not in school – UNESCO

264m children worldwide are not in school – UNESCO

— 24th October 2017

Some 264 million school-age children and young people worldwide were not in education in 2015, the United Nations culture and education agency UNESCO said, on Tuesday.

The agency, in a progress report on the UN’s development goals for education, said that after a decline in the early 2000s, out-of-school rates have started to stagnate.

“Worldwide, there was a completion rate of 83 per cent for primary education, falling to 45 per cent for upper secondary schooling,’’ the agency said.

The agency meanwhile quoted household survey data from 128 countries for the 2010 to 2015 period.

There were 40 countries where fewer than one in four young people had completed secondary education, but only 14 where no less than 90 per cent had done so.

Director-General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova, however, called for more government accountability.

The report noted that while 82 per cent of national constitutions mention a right to education, only 55 per cent of countries make that right enforceable in the courts.

“Governments are the primary duty bearers for the right to education, yet this right is not justifiable or capable of being the basis for a court case in almost half of countries, and the primary course of action for those with a complaint is lost,’’ Bokova wrote.

While calling for accountability at all levels, the report said accountability measures for schools needed to be flexible and carefully designed.

“Schools may adjust to performance-based accountability systems in negative ways, gaming the system and avoiding sanctions to the exclusion of longer-term reforms,’’ the agency warned. (dpa/NAN)

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

650 people killed in road crash daily in Africa, says UN

— 24th October 2017

At least, 650 people were killed daily in road accidents throughout Africa, Jean Todt, UN Special Envoy for Road Safety said, on Monday, at the 2017 Africa Road Safety Conference in Cape Town, South Africa. Todt said road accidents in Africa were among the deadliest worldwide, urging more action. The top UN official called for…

  • Buhari travels to Niger Republic Tuesday

    — 24th October 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Tuesday, October 24, depart Nigeria for Niamey, Republic of Niger, to participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region. This was announced in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses…

  • PDP demands immediate arrest, prosecution of Maina, others

    — 24th October 2017

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for immediate arrest and prosecution of Abdulrasheed Maina, a former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, wanted for alleged fraud. The party made the call in a statement by National Publicity Secretary of its National Caretaker Committee, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, on Monday, in Abuja. It…

  • National Transport Commission Bill at final stage – Gbenga Ashafa

    — 24th October 2017

    Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transportation, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, on Monday,said that the National Transport Commission Bill was at its final stage which would be an umbrella body of regulation to the transport sector. Ashafa said this during the 2nd Transportation Growth Initiative (TGI) International Conference held in Abuja. He said that the leadership of…

  • Sino-Nigeria cultural exchange, a success, says Cultural Counsellor

    — 24th October 2017

    Mr Xuda Li, the Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China said, on Monday, that Nigeria and China’s cultural exchange was a success through the effort of Nkanta Ufot, the Director of International Cultural Relations (ICR). Li said this at the retirement from active serve of Ufot, a Director from the Federal Ministry…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share