Home / Cover / National / $25b NNPC contract: Sule Lamido raps Buhari

$25b NNPC contract: Sule Lamido raps Buhari

— 17th October 2017

…Says. ‘PDP must restore Nigerias’ lost glory by 2019

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has criticised ‎the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for “illegally” spending $25 billion that was not legally appropriated by the National assembly.

Lamido stated that the alleged $25 billion was never captured in the 2017 budget and yet was spent by an agency of government that claim to be upright.

The former governor who was speaking, on Monday, while receiving a former Ogun State governor, Chief Gbenga Daniel, who was on a campaign visit for Peoples Democratic Party Chairmanship (PDP) position to Lamido’s home town, Bamaina.

Lamido said the continued unity of Nigeirans depends largely on PDP that must take over power by 2019.

Lamido, who also blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) party for mocking Nigerians, stated that, “it is only in this country that a government that is supposed to be for all would be mocking other Nigerians for criticising it”, he said.

“When you complain they will call you wailing wailers, government don’t mock it’s citizens no matter what, rather it should encourage you by at least explaining things to the people”, he said.

Lamido said President Buhari’s should forever be grateful to the PDP as he remains the greatest beneficiary of our misrule “, he stated.

He also called the APC party as an amalgamation of tyrannical, jealous and evil people that PDP most chase out of Nigeria come 2019.

He Said, “Nigerians most unite to revolt against slavery, hunger and starvation come 2019 and no amount of threat, intimidation, incarceration will silent me from speaking about the wrong doings of the APC Government.

Early in his remarks, Gbenga Daniel the aspirant of National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Said he came to Jigawa state to woo prospective delegates to support him in actualising his aspiration as the national chairman of the PDP.‎

 

Post Views: 47
About author

Segun Adio

