The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - 257 killed in Algeria military plane crash
12th April 2018 - Mariah Carey opens up about battle with bipolar disorder
12th April 2018 - Syria: Trump replies Russia, says missiles ‘will be coming’
12th April 2018 - Another side of America revisited
12th April 2018 - The Gates’ advice on human development
12th April 2018 - Nigeria’s foot-dragging on AfCFTA
12th April 2018 - Buhari’s bumpy road to 2019
12th April 2018 - Fayose’s outburst against Kalu shows he can’t govern Nigeria -Ikoh
12th April 2018 - Teleology has 90 days to complete 9mobile takeover –NCC
12th April 2018 - Guinness, Wecyclers partner on waste management
Home / World News / 257 killed in Algeria military plane crash
plane

257 killed in Algeria military plane crash

— 12th April 2018

Algeria suffered its deadliest ever air catastrophe Wednesday when a military plane crashed after takeoff, killing 257 people on board, mostly army personnel and their family members, officials said.

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika declared three days of national mourning over the crash starting yesterday. The veteran leader also ordered that a special prayer be said for the victims after weekly Muslim prayers on Friday, a decree published by state press agency APS said.

The defence ministry said in a statement that 247 passengers and 10 crew were killed without mentioning any survivors. Most of those on board were army members and their families, it said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash. Deputy Defence Minister General Ahmed Gaid Salah visited the site and ordered an investigation, the defence ministry said.

The Ilyushin IL-76 transport plane was bound for Tindouf in southwest Algeria near the borders with Morocco and Western Sahara. The Tindouf region is home to refugees from Western Sahara and houses the administrative offices of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic declared in 1976 by the Algiers-backed Polisario Front which seeks independence for the region.

Rabat considers Western Sahara an integral part of Morocco and proposes autonomy for the resource-rich territory.

AFP photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometres (19 miles) south of Algiers. Hundreds of ambulances and dozens of fire trucks with sirens wailing rushed to the scene of the crash, in an uninhabited area where one person was injured on the ground by debris. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and security forces set up a cordon to prevent journalists and onlookers from approaching.

According to the plane manufacturer’s website, the IL-76, a four-engine plane built in the Soviet Union and then Russia, can transport between 126 and 225 passengers depending on the model and configuration. The North African country has suffered a string of military and civilian aviation disasters but Wednesday’s was Algeria’s deadliest ever plane crash and the world’s fourth costliest in human lives in 20 years.

Two Algerian military planes collided mid-flight in December 2012 during a training exercise in Tlemcen, in the far west of the country, killing the pilots of both planes. In February 2014, 77 people died when a military plane carrying army personnel and family members crashed between Tamanrasset in southern Algeria and the eastern city of Constantine.

Only one person survived after the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft came down in the mountainous Oum El Bouaghi region. The defence ministry blamed that crash on bad weather.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari

Buhari’s bumpy road to 2019

— 12th April 2018

Ismail Omipidan “A true leader always keeps an element of surprise up his sleeves, which others cannot grasp but which keeps his public excited and breathless.” The above quote from Charles de Gaulle, appears apt in describing what transpired at the Monday’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where…

  • Fayose

    Fayose’s outburst against Kalu shows he can’t govern Nigeria -Ikoh

    — 12th April 2018

    Chinelo Obogo Chief Ndukwe Ikoh is an industrialist and prominent political figure in Abia State who had contested as a candidate on the platform of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) for the governorship and House of Representative seat. He speaks on the issues that would determine who would win the next presidential election and the…

  • Teleology

    Teleology has 90 days to complete 9mobile takeover –NCC

    — 12th April 2018

    The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said Teleology Holdings has just 90 days to pay $450 million to complete its acquisition of 9mobile, Nigeria fourth largest telecoms operators or risk losing the opportunity to a reserve bidder. It said 9mobile would be transferred to Teleology after the payment of $450 million, adding however that reserve…

  • Guinness

    Guinness, Wecyclers partner on waste management

    — 12th April 2018

    Poised to take its waste management agenda to the next level, Guinness Nigeria said it is partnering Wecyclers, a not for-profit social enterprise that promotes environmental sustainability, socioeconomic development and community health. The partnership is expected to, among other things, help support the implementation of Guinness Nigeria’s 4R waste management strategy, covering Reduction, Reuse, Recovery…

  • Oando

    Confusion in Nigeria’s capital market over Oando shares

    — 12th April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi There was mild drama at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Wednesday as the crisis rocking Oando Plc took a new twist at the trading session leaving investors and shareholders confused. Problem started after its shares were placed on technical suspension again after an earlier announcement lifting it.  Oando shares had been placed on…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share