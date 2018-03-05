The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - 250 unemployed graduates acquire new skills in Nnewi
5th March 2018 - Ekiti guber: Mark reconciles warring parties 
5th March 2018 - 2019: Ondo APC supports Buhari, passes vote of confidence in Akeredolu
5th March 2018 - Ambode and pains of owning property in the city
5th March 2018 - Is Abia elite ready for good governance?
5th March 2018 - Battle for Sierra Leone’s State House
5th March 2018 - Investment Tribunal rejects NJC supervision in new law
5th March 2018 - Discordant tunes trail CBN’s no dividend directive
5th March 2018 - NNPC spends N774m subsidising petrol daily –Baru
5th March 2018 - Anambra bans okada after 7pm
Home / Lifeline / 250 unemployed graduates acquire new skills in Nnewi

250 unemployed graduates acquire new skills in Nnewi

— 5th March 2018

David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Unemployed youths in Nnewi area of Anambra State, numbering 250, recently completed a one-week training in six special skills at the Technology Incubation Centre (TIC), Nnewi.

In a ceremony to end the programme, the lawmaker representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Chris Azubogu, explained that the initiative was a zonal intervention project organised in collaboration with the Board for Technical Incubation of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology for the welfare of the constituents.

He told the participants that the facilities had been provided for their empowerment and urged them to be determined and serious in utilising the skills acquired in their future endeavours.

“From the little you have received here, pave your way for greater achievements. Form cooperatives. We try to attract the Federal Government to this micro business and entrepreneurship in the interest of those who are unemployed. Don’t use your seed money for anything other than what it is meant for. We want you to be useful and successful not only to yourselves and your families but to the society,” the lawmaker said.

The zonal director of the TIC, Dr. (Mrs.) Uche Chukwu, commended Azubogu for bringing the empowerment programme down to his constituents. She told the participants not to lose sight of the purpose of the training, which she said was to assist them to stand on their own.

“Not every job seeker would have the opportunity of getting a white-collar job,” she said, adding that the TIC had always remained poised and focused and ready to collaborate to train the youths and others in various areas of technology-based skills, as part of its mandate towards contributing a sizeable quota to the technology driven-economy of the nation. She promised that her office would, from time to time, visit the beneficiaries in order to monitor their progress so that they would not derail.

In her address, the acting centre manager of TIC, Dr. (Mrs.) Bright Ilechukwu, said the unemployed graduates were sufficiently trained and equipped with special skills in ICT, chemical and allied business, food processing and packaging, art and craft, as well as decoration and leather works, among others.

She noted that the trainees passed through the theoretical and practical programmes, noting that it was expected that the graduates would become self-employed and also become employers of labour in the near future.

Ilechukwu also commended Azubogu for his support and contributions to the centre and his constituency over the years.

One of the dignitaries at the event, Emeka Etiaba, SAN, urged the participants to work hard, as the secret of success, according to him, was hard work.

“Now you have your certificates and seed money. You can challenge God with them and God would bless you. Place them before God,” he advised.

Certificates were issued to all the successful participants at the end of the programme.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti guber: Mark reconciles warring parties 

— 5th March 2018

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reconciliation committee meeting, headed by former Senate president, David Mark, yesterday, in Abuja, successfully reconciled warring parties ahead of the PDP’s governorship election in Ekiti State. To this end, PDP aspirants, including current Deputy Governor, Kolapo Olusola, Biodun Olujimi, Dayo Adeyeye, Dare Dejide and Owoseni Ajayi, will now face party…

  • 2019: Ondo APC supports Buhari, passes vote of confidence in Akeredolu

    — 5th March 2018

    All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo North Senatorial District has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in the 2019 presidential election. Rising from its maiden meeting, which was held in Owo and attended by APC leaders in the state, including Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, Secretary to the State Government, Ifedayo…

  • Investment Tribunal rejects NJC supervision in new law

    — 5th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Amidst plans by the National Assembly to amend the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST) Act 2, its Chairman, Siaka Isaiah Idoko-Akoh, has objected to the provision which seeks to plant the body under the direct supervision of the National Judicial Council (NJC), saying the move will dilute its essential character as a fast-track executive court…

  • Discordant tunes trail CBN’s no dividend directive

    — 5th March 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi Nigerians have been reacting to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive, that banks that fail to meet the minimum capital adequacy ratio should not be allowed to pay dividends. According to the CBN statement from CBN said “Banks or discount houses that have a high composite risk rating of high or Non-…

  • NNPC spends N774m subsidising petrol daily –Baru

    — 5th March 2018

    … As PENGASSAN demands reimbursement Adewale Sanyaolu Nearly two years after the Federal Government halted the regime of fuel subsidy that consumed trillions of naira in the past, Nigerians were yesterday shocked when the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced that it currently spends N774 million daily as subsidy on the 50 million litres of…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share