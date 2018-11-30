25-year-old Anambra born Chidinma Aaron representing the South-East Zone and a graduate of Business Administration from Leeds City University, Ibadan has emerged winner of the 42nd Edition of the prestigious Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant held yesterday at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels &Suites, Victoria Island.

Chidinma emerged the top beating 17 other beautiful contestants to clinch the ultimate prize of N3Million, a luxury apartment and an automobile. While the duo of Chisom Dunu and Ameh Munirah emerged first and second runner up respectively.

The event which attracted the crème de crème of the society kicked off with an awesome red carpet moment hosted by 2018 Big Brother contestant, Tobi Bakre.

Speaking on this year’s edition of the pageant, chairman Folio Media group, Mr. Fidelis Anosike stress the need that the pageant have over the year improve and impact in the lives of its participants.

In his word he said “Yearly, the Miss Nigeria theme has remained empowering women beyond beauty as organizers seek to consider applicants beyond their physical look alone but their intellect which matters alot”

Speaking further on this year’s edition, Miss Nigeria 1979, Helen Priest noted that in selecting the ultimate winner six core target would be crucial which includes education, environment, arts & culture, health, financial management and technology.

Hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Kaylah Oniwo; this year’s edition recorded a massive turnout of over a thousand applicants with 40 contestants making it to Lagos for audition whichentails coming up with a campaign against child molestation: a stride no other beauty pageant has recorded.

However one of the unique feature of this year’s edition is the fact unlike other pageant that has 36 contestants battling for the ultimate prize, the Miss Nigeria organizers made a final selection of 18 contestants drawn from the 6 geo-political zone with three contestants representing each zones.

The event saw contestants showcasing their Nigerian traditional attire and evening wear as

designed by Maryam Elisha CEO Rikaotobyme.

The contestants were however judged by Rita Dominic, Tatiana Moussalli, Konye Nwabogor, Fade Ogunro, Uredi Grace, Jasmine Tukur, David Wej, Lessi Peter Vigboro, Osepiribon Ben-Willie amongst others 12 contestants made it the question and answer stage asked by the audience.

The audience were however thrilled by musical performances by Dede Mabiaku, Johnny Drille, comedian Bovi amongst others.

Recalling her moment at the past queen, 41st Miss Nigeria Mildred Ehiguese advice the new queen of the need to be hardworking and represent the brand well as it has become an eye opener toward achieving her core aim as the queen.

Making it to the top five include Chidinma Aaron, Ameh Muniarah, Uleko Agida , Chisom Dunu and Ntan Sharon.