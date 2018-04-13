The Sun News
National
25 killed in fresh attack in Taraba

— 13th April 2018

At least 25 people have been killed in fresh attacks by suspected herdsmen in Jandeikyula village of Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Witnesses told TheCable that the suspects stormed the village around 7pm on Wednesday; many houses were set ablaze and several people were injured.

A resident, Victor, said that the over 200 attackers took the villagers unawares.

Adi Grace, chairman of the local government council, confirmed the attack to reporters but said he could not give casualty figures.

“Many people were killed in the attack. As I am speaking with you now, I don’t have the casualty figures, until when I am back from the village because I am on my way there now,” he said.

Commenting on the attack, Luka Agbo, former chairman of the Wukari Youths of Vision, said: “It is true that Jandeikyula village was attacked in the night and, from the reports we are getting, over 30 people were killed.

“The series of attacks in the state now make us live in fear because we can no longer go to bed with our two eyes closed.”

David Misal, spokesman of the police in the state, also confirmed the attack but could not give details.

“We are aware that an attack took place yesterday at Jandeikyula village in Wukari local government,” he said.

“As for the number of casualties, the information available to the command is still very sketchy. I hope to get back to you as soon as the actual details of the attack get to my desk.”

Taraba, lile Benue and Plateau, is one of the states affected by clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

