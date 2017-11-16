The Sun News
Latest
16th November 2017 - 25 Finland companies visit Nigeria to foster economic ties
16th November 2017 - Firearms importer offers N8m bribe, attempt suicide – Witness
16th November 2017 - UI partners 12 agencies for national development think tank
16th November 2017 - 4 arraigned for Ozubulu church killing
16th November 2017 - Reps to investigate plans to stop female cadets recruitment
16th November 2017 - Anambra: Jonathan, 8 governors campaign for Obaze
16th November 2017 - Hong Kong customs seizes cocaine concealed in woman’s body
16th November 2017 - Yuletide: FCT police raid hotels, pubs, uncompleted buildings, others at Apo
16th November 2017 - Avengers’ threat: Delta APC carpets N’ Delta group for accusing Kachikwu, others of complicity
16th November 2017 - Customs seizes 92 wraps of marijuana in Sokoto
Home / Business / Cover / 25 Finland companies visit Nigeria to foster economic ties

25 Finland companies visit Nigeria to foster economic ties

— 16th November 2017

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

The federal government and the Republic of Finland have outlined areas of enhancing relations between the two countries.

Speaking while he was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Finland’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Development, Kai Mykkanen, said he was in the country with a large business delegation of about 25 companies to meet various ministries.

Mykkanen said he was privileged to witness agreement on solar energy of about 75 megawatts provided by Finnish technology.

Mykkanen also said there were many other projects in the education sector where they were cooperating with the country, even as he expressed hope that the cooperation would be enlarged, especially, in the training of teachers and consultancy.

He also said several initiatives have been put in place in the health and wellbeing sector, saying that fruitful discussions took place with the Ministry of Health as a way of achieving the objectives.

“I very much appreciate the possibility also to meet with you minister. I know that my colleague, the Minister of Transportation, met with you a few months ago, in June actually.

“We see Nigeria as a strategic partner. Here in the African region, you are the engine of the continent in many ways: the largest in population, largest in economy and also, that you have huge prospective in front of you,” Mykkanen said.

Mykkanen added that one field that is important to Finland is the development policy which he is in charge of, besides trade.

He said the first priority in that regard was girls and women’s issues, sexual reproductive health and rights, adding that the delegation earlier visited a clinic supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

“When it comes to maternal services and giving birth and family planning services, hopefully, we can help you through UNFPA,” Mykkanen added.

In his remarks, Onyeama said he hoped the partnerships both sides can build were really ones that could add value to the relations between Finland and Nigeria.

Onyeama said in the area of transportation, the Federal Government was investing a lot in the budget by building transport infrastructure, especially railway and also, air transportation.

“I think it is very good that we look at opportunities and strategic partnerships. Communications also is another area that is extremely important across horizontally for us.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

25 Finland companies visit Nigeria to foster economic ties

— 16th November 2017

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The federal government and the Republic of Finland have outlined areas of enhancing relations between the two countries. Speaking while he was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Finland’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Development, Kai Mykkanen, said he was in the country with a large business delegation…

  • Firearms importer offers N8m bribe, attempt suicide – Witness

    — 16th November 2017

      By Lukman Olabiyi Justice Ayotunde Faji of the Federal High Court Lagos has heard how the alleged importer of 661 pump-action rifles attempted to bribe officer of Nigeria Customs Service ( NCS ) of N8 million. This was revealed to the judge by a prosecution witness, Abdulahi Muhammad, in the trial of five accused…

  • UI partners 12 agencies for national development think tank

    — 16th November 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The University of Ibadan Research Foundation (UI-RF) on Thursday evening launched a think tank expected to translate research to innovations, strategies and policies for national development. The university launched the initiative in partnership with more than 12 organisations in various sectors at the Trenchard Hall of the institution. The organisations cut…

  • 4 arraigned for Ozubulu church killing

    — 16th November 2017

      Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The police Thursday arraigned four suspects before an Anambra State Magistrate’s Court sitting at Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government of the state for their alleged involvement in the August 6 attack of St Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu. The attack on worshippers at the early morning mass claimed 13 lives and left about…

  • Reps to investigate plans to stop female cadets recruitment

    — 16th November 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives has mandated its committees on Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force to investigate claims of plans to scrap the training of female cadets in the Nigerian Defence Academy to be commissioned as regular combatant officers in the armed forces. The joint committee was given four weeks…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share