2,400 NYSC members posted to Sokoto – Coordinator

Sokoto State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Alhaji Musa Abubakar, on Tuesday, said 2,400 corps members were posted to the state for the 2017 batch B stream 1 service year.

Abubakar said in Sokoto that registration and other preliminary activities for the corps members had commenced at Wamakko Orientation camp.

He said that the Governor Aminu Tambuwal would declare the orientation open on Thursday.

Abubakar said that routine physical, moral and educative activities were lined up for the prospective corps members.

The coordinator said that the exercise would prepare them for future challenges in accordance with government’s intention to inculcate moral discipline and foster unity along ethnic and religious lines.

He enjoined government and other organisation accepting corps members for their primary assignments to improve on their accommodation and reception of the members as well as their interaction with them.

Abubakar said NYSC members would be in the state to understand cultural values, have knowledge of environment different from theirs, so as to inculcate in them sense of patriotism toward national development. (NAN)