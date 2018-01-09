24-year-old trader’s son is YABATECH best student

By Gabriel Dike

Twenty-four-year-old Shitta Abdulwaheed Abiodun, emerged the best graduating student of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) and bagged several awards including one from Chairman, Governing Council of the college, Prince Lateef Fagbemi.

In this interview with The Education Report, Abiodun, disclosed how he dumped University of Ilorin for YABATECH, made distinction in ND, his intention to emerge the best in his school but ended up the best graduate and didn’t have any girlfriend throughout his stay in YABATECH and currently a 300 level Banking & Finance student at Olabisi Onabajo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.

The student that made it big

He is a native of Esure, Ijebu-Imushin, Ogun State, and 24 years old. He attended Oworonshoki Nursery & Primary School, Oworonshoki, Lagos. From there, he went to the Muslim (Junior & Senior) College, Oworonshoki, Lagos. After secondary education, he gained admission into the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) in 2011 to study Banking & Finance.

His father of blessed memory was a retired transporter and a trader during his lifetime while his mother is a trader.

Preferring poly to varsity

I remember I chose the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) as my first choice university. However, I didn’t sit for the university’s Post UTME because I had made up my mind to attend YABATECH. I didn’t understand the dichotomy between HND & B.Sc back then.

His WASSCE, JAMB, Post-UTME and ND

I used combined O’ level results. I had 257 in JAMB and I got 63 in my YABATECH Post UTME.

I had distinction in my ND. I finished with the highest CGPA of 3.73 out of 4.00 total in my department

Having finished as the best in my department during my ND, I thought to myself that I could do better by at least becoming the best in my school. To that end, I set the goal to become the best in my school when I began my HND programme. My HND CGPA is the best ever in Banking and Finance but I am not sure of the school and the college.

Did he expect what he got?

As God will have it, I exceeded my target and emerged as not only the best graduating student in my school but also the college… I am really grateful to God for that.

I usually read and try to cover-up all my courses before examination periods. I didn’t have a study group. I assimilate better when I study alone.

Social life

I didn’t belong to any social group on campus. I only belonged to a religious group. I was a member of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), YABATECH branch. In fact, I was the coordinator of the Muslim students in my school.

I am proud and can boldly say that throughout my programme in YABATECH (both ND and HND); I did not have any girlfriend and equally did not party. I did not have the time for that. More importantly, it is against Islamic tenets that I believe in.

Funding education

My parents provided the finances. My father made provision for me before he passed away and my mother was also supportive. My maternal uncle and some other members of my extended family also assisted me financially. I am grateful to them all. My mother sells water because we have a borehole in my house. More so, she trades in lubricant (engine oil).