2,300 athletes for FINA World Championships

By George Aluo

With just seven days to the commencement of the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, FINA has disclosed that about 2 300 athletes from over 180 national federations (NF) will be taking part in the competition which is the biggest in the calendar of the world swimming governing body.

FINA in a release made available to Saturday Sunsports stared that on Friday July 14 at 9pm, spectators will be able to enjoy one of the most spectacular shows in the history of the FINA World Championships and Hungary by attending the Opening Ceremony, of what will be a true celebration of FINA’s six disciplines over a two-week period.

A 3000m large stage, 2000 costumes, 40 drones and 510 artists are only a few of the elements that will animate the show to be staged at the heart of Hungary’s capital city, by the historical Chain Bridge.

Nearly 220 volunteers and young sportsmen and women are also taking part in this big show, which will host national artists such as Peter Eotvos, Agnes Herczku, or Gergely Bogany.

Internationally renowned songwriter and superstar Emeli Sande is also expected to come on stage for the occasion.

The Opening Ceremony will showcase Hungary’s unique cultural and sports heritage, as well as Budapest’s iconic buildings, bringing breath-taking scenes for all the spectators on-site and watching on TV from the comfort of their home or following the spectacle from the Budapest 2017 Aquatics Fan Parks, located on Margarethe Island, at the Duna Arena and on the Danube banks.

“The FINA World Championships is one of the four biggest and most prestigious sports events in the world. Hungary is very proud and honoured to organise this event, which prove the country’s success in terms of sports diplomacy on the international stage.”

“However it could not have come true without our remarkable athletes whose international reputation contributed to this huge opportunity for Budapest and Balatonfured.”