22 Nigerian accident investigators to be trained at NTSB

— 9th October 2017

About 22 Nigerian workers from the Accident and Investigation Bureau (AIB) would be traveling to the United States of America (USA) to receive training at the National Transport and Safety Board (NTSB) on air crash investigation.
Commissioner/CEO of AIB, Mr. Akin Olateru who disclosed this to journalists said the training was part of the collaboration between the AIB and the United States of America National Transport and Safety Board.
Olateru said no staff of the agency was trained since 2013 adding that when he was appointed commissioner, he met with NTSB to discuss partnership in capacity development.
Olateru disclosed that 18 accident investigators who were recruited since 2013 were never trained adding that the essence of the workshop was not only for training but also to provide the opportunity to discuss with the staff and share ideas.
He also disclosed that a team from the NTSB was in the country to conduct a workshop for the agency’s staff at AIB headquarters.
Olateru said the participants were also drawn from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the domestic airlines, and members of the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) adding that the workshop was not only for training but also to provide opportunity to discuss with the staff and share ideas.
“This is the outcome of the meeting I had with the NTSB in the United States of America, its counterparts from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and others. At the workshop, the participants were trained on strategy, taken through the various aspects of accident investigation including Annex 13 guidance materials, investigational organisational factors and human performance,” he said.
“To further their training 22 AIB staff would leave for the United State for on-the-job-training in accident investigation at NTSB,” he added.
Also speaking, the managing director of NTSB, Mr. Dennis Jones applauded AIB for having a robust accident investigation programme compared to other investigation agencies in Africa. On air accident rate on the African continent, the NTSB chief said it “has reduced compared to the 90s and early 2000s when it was very high.”
He attributed the reduction rate in air accidents to a lot of measures being put in place to reduce the occurrence.

