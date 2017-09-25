The Sun News
22 jostle for YABATECH Rector's job

22 jostle for YABATECH Rector’s job

— 25th September 2017

From: Gabriel Dike

About 22 Chief Lecturers and others with higher qualifications have been shortlisted for the position of Rector, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) by the Governing Council. The incumbent, Dr. K. M. Ladipo’s tenure, will end by December 2017.

Daily Sun learnt that more than 35 Chief Lecturers and others with higher degrees applied for the plum job from YABATECH and others from outside while 22 were shortlisted.

A senior management staff revealed that Chief Lateef Fagbemi led-Governing Council has fixed September 26 and 27 to interview the 22 lecturers shortlisted for the rector job.

The source said the selection exercise followed due process and that for the first time, aside those who applied for the job, the governing council constitute a search team to invite, qualified persons within and outside the college to apply for the plum position.

