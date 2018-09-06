– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - 21st Century technology, major challenge to anti-corruption war – SGF
6th September 2018 - ABC transport boss, Nneji picks APGA guber form 
6th September 2018 - Wike commends Ibiyeomie for contributing to Rivers’ devt.
6th September 2018 - PDP’ll crush APC in 2019, says ex-Immigration boss, Parradang
6th September 2018 - Obaro chieftaincy tussle: Court stops Owoniyi’s coronation
6th September 2018 - 2019: Ondo APC adopts indirect primary for all elections
6th September 2018 - Mining: FG earns N1.2tr from private investment
6th September 2018 - 2019: Kaduna electorate to set council autonomy as agenda for candidates
6th September 2018 - 2019: Only experienced guber aspirant’ll get our support – Nasarawa Assembly
6th September 2018 - 1972: Olympic hostages killed in gun battle
Home / National / 21st Century technology, major challenge to anti-corruption war – SGF
ANTI CORRUPTION

21st Century technology, major challenge to anti-corruption war – SGF

— 6th September 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the 21st century technological revolution has further created new methods and ease to perpetuate corruption that are undetectable by auditing.

Mustapha who disclosed this at the second annual conference and induction of new members of the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Auditors (CIFIA), in Abuja, said the ease has made fraud cases difficult to detect by the police, investigators and auditors unskilled in forensic and investigative auditing.

According to him, “This poses a major challenge to Nigeria’s war against corruption, being waged with great vigor and determination by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. It is hoped that the advent of the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Auditors would signal a change in fortune in favour of probity, transparency, due process, accountability and aid the fight against corruption which is a cardinal agenda of this administration.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, emphasized the need for sustained synergy between relevant government Ministries, Department andAgencies (MDA) and professional bodies to enhance the capacity of financial crime prosecutors and generally engendering reforms in the nation’s existing anti-fraud mechanism.

READ ALSO: ABC transport boss, Nneji picks APGA guber form

Malami reiterated that the CIFIAN bill would be treated on its merits if eventually transmitted to the president for assent.

In her address, CIFIAN President, Victoria Enape, stressed the urgent need to embrace the global paradigm shift to forensic and investigative auditing, which has proven to be most effective in mining evidence for prosecution of fraud and financial crimes.

“We believe this will be a major boost to the activities of anti-corruption agencies like EFCC, ICPC and CCT. We have trained and inducted thousands of people from various government departments and the testimonies have been encouraging,” she said.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ANTI CORRUPTION

21st Century technology, major challenge to anti-corruption war – SGF

— 6th September 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the 21st century technological revolution has further created new methods and ease to perpetuate corruption that are undetectable by auditing. Mustapha who disclosed this at the second annual conference and induction of new members of the Chartered Institute of Forensic and…

  • NNEJI

    ABC transport boss, Nneji picks APGA guber form 

    — 6th September 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ABC transport services, Frank Nneji, had formally joined the race to replace Rochas Okorocha, as the governor of Imo State Government in 2019. He begun the process, on Wednesday, when he led his political friends and supporters to the headquarters of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA),…

  • IBIYEOMIE

    Wike commends Ibiyeomie for contributing to Rivers’ devt.

    — 6th September 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has commended the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, for his contributions to the development of the state. Speaking after inspecting ongoing construction of Salvation Ministries  headquarters and permanent site of its secondary school in Igwuruta, on Wednesday, Governor Wike said giving back …

  • PARRADANG

    PDP’ll crush APC in 2019, says ex-Immigration boss, Parradang

    — 6th September 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A former Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and aspirant for Plateau Central Senatorial District under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Shikfu Parradang, has assured that PDP would crush the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019. Parradang expressed the optimism that PDP government would enthrone peace and security…

  • OBARO

    Obaro chieftaincy tussle: Court stops Owoniyi’s coronation

    — 6th September 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A Lokoja High Court, on Tuesday, ordered Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State not to  proceed further on the planned coronation of Chief Solomon Owoniyi as the new Obaro of Kabba pending the determination of the case. The court also insisted that the said Owoniyi must not parade himself as a paramount…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share