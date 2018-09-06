21st Century technology, major challenge to anti-corruption war – SGF

Samuel Bello, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the 21st century technological revolution has further created new methods and ease to perpetuate corruption that are undetectable by auditing.

Mustapha who disclosed this at the second annual conference and induction of new members of the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Auditors (CIFIA), in Abuja, said the ease has made fraud cases difficult to detect by the police, investigators and auditors unskilled in forensic and investigative auditing.

According to him, “This poses a major challenge to Nigeria’s war against corruption, being waged with great vigor and determination by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. It is hoped that the advent of the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Auditors would signal a change in fortune in favour of probity, transparency, due process, accountability and aid the fight against corruption which is a cardinal agenda of this administration.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, emphasized the need for sustained synergy between relevant government Ministries, Department andAgencies (MDA) and professional bodies to enhance the capacity of financial crime prosecutors and generally engendering reforms in the nation’s existing anti-fraud mechanism.

Malami reiterated that the CIFIAN bill would be treated on its merits if eventually transmitted to the president for assent.

In her address, CIFIAN President, Victoria Enape, stressed the urgent need to embrace the global paradigm shift to forensic and investigative auditing, which has proven to be most effective in mining evidence for prosecution of fraud and financial crimes.

“We believe this will be a major boost to the activities of anti-corruption agencies like EFCC, ICPC and CCT. We have trained and inducted thousands of people from various government departments and the testimonies have been encouraging,” she said.