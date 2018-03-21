21m Nigerian subscribers use smartphones – Jumia

A recent report on the Nigerian mobile sector by leading e-commerce company, Jumia, has disclosed that, out of the 162 million mobile phone subscribers in 2017 in Nigeria, only 21 million of them are smartphone users, and only 17 million smartphone users are active on social media via their mobile phones.

The report also shows that in 2016, 71 per cent of Jumia customers used their mobile phones to shop, while 79 per cent did so in 2017, which confirmed the strong preference for this device in Nigeria, while those who used their desktop computers or laptops dipped to 18 per cent in 2017, compared with 29 per cent in 2016.

Speaking at the launch of the mobile report in Lagos, CEO of Jumia Nigeria, Juliet Anammah, described the upward shift from desktop to mobile as a positive development. She attributed the increase in the number of mobile phone users to the multiplicity of affordable smartphone, especially Asian mobile brands that continue to build on their Africa-specific strategy by introducing low-priced smartphones adapted to the profiles of African users. She also listed a growing market for second-hand devices and the increasing use of social media sites as contributing factors.

The report further showed that the number of mobile subscribers grew astronomically in 2017 and its penetration increased to 84 per cent in comparison with 53 per cent in 2016.

The availability of cheaper phones has paved the way for more Nigerians to own mobile phones.