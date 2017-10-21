The Sun News
21,650 candidates write UI post-UTME

— 21st October 2017

No fewer than 21, 650 candidates on Saturday sat for the University of Ibadan 2017 Post-UTME examination, itnwas gathered.

A NAN Correspondent, who monitored the examination, reports that the exercise which commenced on Oct. 20 was rounded up on Oct. 21.

NAN reports that the two-day exercise witnessed heavy vehicular and human activities, as the exercise was conducted in various faculties and departments of the university.

Some of the candidates, who spoke with NAN, commended the university management for providing conducive environment for the exercise.

One of the candidates, Omololu Ayinde, told NAN that the examination was free and fair, expressing optimism of success in the examination.

“At the beginning, I was a bit restless when I saw the number of candidates that will participate in the screening.

“Right now, I just finished writing the examination. I am very happy and optimistic of success,’’ Ayinde said.

Also, Oyidamola Pedro, who came from Lagos for the examination, told NAN that she was prepared for a computer based-test, but was surprised to see that it was written manually.

The university’s Director of Communications, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, who also monitored the examination, described it as very successful.

Oladejo said that the university’s Senate Committee on post-UTME screening would decide the number of candidates to be offered admission for the 2017/2018. (NAN)

