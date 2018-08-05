– The Sun News
WORLD BANK

21,000 Bayelsa entrepreneurs to receive World Bank grant

5th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A non-governmental organisation, the Visioned Skills Development Center (VSDC), has announced that 21,000 entrepreneurs in Bayelsa State would be beneficiaries of a World Bank ‘bottom-up’ project aimed at reducing the rate of unemployment in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer of VSDC, Mr. Israel Kama, who disclosed this, in Yenagoa, in a interview after an interactive session with entrepreneurs in the state, explained that the aim was to boost the local economy through funding of small business enterprises.

He said that the grant would be sourced through the Social Exchange Market under the supervision of VSDC, for the implementation of the ‘bottom-up’ strategy of the World Bank project.

READ ALSO: Ogun gets new date for airlift of pilgrims to Mecca

While noting that VSDC would use the funds to promote Agricultural development,  manufacturing,  production of finished goods, processing of raw materials of various kinds and skill and talent-driven market, he stressed that all necessary assistance would be provided for any of member who needs such especially in project execution guide steps.

He said, “Ordinary Nigerian must be given the opportunity to offer solution to one challenge or another in order to drive our economy forward. Life everywhere is full of challenges.

“Various solutions to challenges of life generate 1.Self Reliance 2.Employment Opportunity and 3.Wealth Creation.

“But huge percentage of ordinary Nigerians do not have what it takes to access capital either for business start up or business standardization thereby relying on Government for source of employment. Economy of all the advanced nations is driven by people not government.

“Government only makes favourable policies that enable people to do such driving and that is what the government of Nigeria has done by the establishment of Development Bank of Nigeria to create diverse opportunities for ordinary Nigerians to participate in economic diversification.

“ Visioned Skill Development Centre mobilises our member’s various project/business all over the country through our coordinators and submit them to Social Exchange Market where your Naira is your Labour and Productivity to be funded,” he said.

 

