21 tips for travelling alone

Nigerians naturally do not like to travel alone, not to the village, parties, picnics, boat cruise or even to watch football matches. Sometimes, this natural disposition costs so much for holiday or even harmless recreation like eating out. Unlike Europeans, Asians or Americans, Nigerians would rather prefer “company” to even drive around the city alone.

However, things are changing, particularly with the economy, which cannot often accommodate “family” or community trips, because of the cost of such recreations. So, we thought it wise to help with tips on travelling alone, sourced from Travel Writer Cheryl Yanek, who says travelling alone is awesome with incredible freedom to discover how “notorious” one can be while alone without preying eyes looking at one’s secrets. It is a different kind of story. Take note as you read this all-time truth on travel.

READ ALSO: Time to outsmart fraudulent travel agents

• Don’t be afraid to be alone. Embrace it! Do whatever you want to do.

• Stay at hostels. If you don’t like shared dorms, get a private room. Hang out in the common area/kitchen and you’ll meet loads of people.

• Go to places where the locals go. Make friends with them. They’ll take you places the guidebook would never list.

• Bad fashion is OK. No one will ever know, except if you take selfies. So don’t.

• If you’re in a foreign country and want to hear English, hang out at a café with an English-language book on your table. Someone will approach you.

• Don’t be afraid to ask others if you can tag along.

• If those you are tagging along with start to be less than ideal after a while, you can easily leave. You are under no obligation to anyone other than yourself. Remember, you are travelling solo for a reason.

• Try new food all the time. Write down what it is called and take a photo to remember. Even if you try to replicate it, you never can. But you can try, and tell everyone else, “It was even better from the vendor in that alley in Bangkok.”