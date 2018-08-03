21 IDPs die in Sokoto boat mishap

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than 21 persons from the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, at Gandi‎ primary school, in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State, perished in a boat accident, on Thursday.

The victims,‎ including a year-old child, had been buried, while 11 of the over 40 passengers on board the boat survived the mishap.

The victims were survivors of the recent bandits’ attack on Tabbani village where 39 people were killed by gunmen.

Reports said that incident occurred while the victims were returning to their village at Gidan Kare, in the early hours of Thursday, in a passenger boat that‎ was overloaded.

Chairman of the state committee on IDPs, ‎Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Gusau, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

“The passenger boat, according to eye witness account, was over loaded with passengers and relief materials, which caused it to capsised.

“One of the survivors narrated that some of them climbed on floating mattresses they were conveying back home, to survive the mishap,” Gusau stated.