21 hoodlums paraded in Abia

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Twenty-one suspected criminals involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and car snatching were yesterday paraded by the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr Leye Oyebade.

Also, two kidnap victims were rescued by the police team at Ugwunagbo Local Government Area.

Speaking while parading the hoodlums, Oyebade said the police, acting on a tip-off, stormed the hideout of the hoodlums and rescued the kidnap victims, who were held hostage under a canopy in an uncompleted building by one Kingsley Alozie.

He said the suspects and others now at large belong to notorious kidnapping gangs who have abducted a good number of innocent citizens in the state in recent times.

The commissioner told newsmen that the uncompleted building, used by the hoodlums has been destroyed.

He stated that the command has launched a manhunt for the suspects are at large, while those arrested will be prosecuted appropriately.

One of the victims, who narrated his ordeal to newsmen said he came to Aba to fix his car, but the hoodlums intercepted his car along Aba/Port- Harcourt Express-way and whisked him away along with his brother to an unknown destination.

“I came to Aba on Thursday to put my car in order, because I was involved in an accident last week. After discussing with the panel beater who fixed the car, I decided to pass the night with my brother who resides at Aba, but as we were driving down to his house we were intercepted by some hoodlums at gun-point,” he said.